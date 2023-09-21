Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Renovation of 1970 Nissen Building / HAJIME YOSHIDA ARCHITECTURE

Renovation of 1970 Nissen Building / HAJIME YOSHIDA ARCHITECTURE

Renovation of 1970 Nissen Building / HAJIME YOSHIDA ARCHITECTURE - Exterior Photography, FacadeRenovation of 1970 Nissen Building / HAJIME YOSHIDA ARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamRenovation of 1970 Nissen Building / HAJIME YOSHIDA ARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, BeamRenovation of 1970 Nissen Building / HAJIME YOSHIDA ARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, CountertopRenovation of 1970 Nissen Building / HAJIME YOSHIDA ARCHITECTURE - More Images+ 8

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Renovation
Takaoka, Japan
  • Architects: HAJIME YOSHIDA ARCHITECTURE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hajime Yoshida
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Momentum Factory Orii
  • Lead Architect: Hajime Yoshida
Renovation of 1970 Nissen Building / HAJIME YOSHIDA ARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Hajime Yoshida

Text description provided by the architects. This is the renovation project of an old building on the site of a historical area in Takaoka, Toyama, Japan. To open to the city, we installed a long deck used for events and a terrace.

Renovation of 1970 Nissen Building / HAJIME YOSHIDA ARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Hajime Yoshida
Renovation of 1970 Nissen Building / HAJIME YOSHIDA ARCHITECTURE - Image 13 of 13
Plan
Renovation of 1970 Nissen Building / HAJIME YOSHIDA ARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Countertop
© Hajime Yoshida

The cafe's counter is triangle-shaped to secure a maximum view for opening to the city. Based on red, which is often used in cultural festivals, local craft materials are used in various places.

Renovation of 1970 Nissen Building / HAJIME YOSHIDA ARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam
© Hajime Yoshida

The entrance arch, countertop, and sign are made of copper plates from the momentum factory Orii.  Respecting the history of the building, which was originally a textile company, I created the artwork that sewing plan of this building.

Renovation of 1970 Nissen Building / HAJIME YOSHIDA ARCHITECTURE - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hajime Yoshida

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Takaoka, Toyama, Japan

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
HAJIME YOSHIDA ARCHITECTURE
Office

Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopRefurbishmentRenovationJapan

Cite: "Renovation of 1970 Nissen Building / HAJIME YOSHIDA ARCHITECTURE" 21 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007126/renovation-of-1970-nissen-building-hajime-yoshida-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags