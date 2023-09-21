Renovation of 1970 Nissen Building / HAJIME YOSHIDA ARCHITECTURE

+ 8

Text description provided by the architects. This is the renovation project of an old building on the site of a historical area in Takaoka, Toyama, Japan. To open to the city, we installed a long deck used for events and a terrace.

The cafe's counter is triangle-shaped to secure a maximum view for opening to the city. Based on red, which is often used in cultural festivals, local craft materials are used in various places.

The entrance arch, countertop, and sign are made of copper plates from the momentum factory Orii. Respecting the history of the building, which was originally a textile company, I created the artwork that sewing plan of this building.