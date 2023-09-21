Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023
House in Okamoto / FujiwaraMuro Architects

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Kobe, Japan
  • Architects: FujiwaraMuro Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  56
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:studioREM
  • Lead Architects: Shintaro Fujiwara, Yoshio Muro
  • City: Kobe
  • Country: Japan
House in Okamoto / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© studioREM

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a house for a couple and their two children built on a long, narrow triangular site in a residential area on a sloping hillside. It is a common design practice on small sites to install walls as close to the site boundary as possible.

House in Okamoto / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© studioREM
House in Okamoto / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Image 17 of 25
Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor
House in Okamoto / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Interior Photography, Door, Table, Chair, Windows
© studioREM

Considering that this long and narrow site is located in a quiet residential area rather than in a cramped urban area, the exterior of the building should harmonize with the streetscape. While the client strongly insisted that effective use of the site be the top priority, building walls enclosing the maximum allowable volume would create an oppressive feeling against the street.

House in Okamoto / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© studioREM

Therefore, we divided the walls into sections and made openings at the connecting points to provide a two-story volume requested by the client while alleviating the oppressive feeling with the openings. We also used the triangular leftover patches before the openings for planting plants and trees. Through these approaches, we proposed an architecture that simultaneously fulfills the client's wishes and respects the streetscape.

House in Okamoto / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© studioREM
House in Okamoto / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Image 20 of 25
Section A
Section A
House in Okamoto / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© studioREM

Shifting the walls connects the interior and exterior and creates a sense of spaciousness while allowing sight lines and breezes throughout the house and connecting it to the city.

House in Okamoto / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© studioREM

