Duntax Office / 6717 Studio

Offices • Vietnam Architects: 6717 Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 98 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Hiroyuki Oki

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Jotun , Kohler , Vietceramics , Xinfa

Lead Architect: Le Viet Hoi

Duntax Office is located in Tan Phu District, Ho Chi Minh City, an area packed with residential buildings. The plot sits in an intersection with an open view; however, its surroundings are rather uninspiring. The construction is also under the pressure of global warming and environmental pollution. It is the investor’s wish for the construction to be completed in a rapid manner, yet ensure the durability of the structure and emphasis within the city’s landscape. Therefore, the initial idea for the building is to use a lightweight structure integrated with green patches and environmentally friendly features to breathe life into the building and the surrounding areas. Duntax hopes to send a message of a modern workplace with an aspiring and serene atmosphere, yet unattached from the hasty urban life.

The overall shape of the structure consists of smooth curves instead of the usual sharp turns at the corners. The curves allow many distinct designs from different perspectives, making the structure stand out to bystanders. With the addition of irregular greenery, the building becomes even more appealing, charming, and visually striking. The staircase and the lavatory are positioned at the West end of the building to maximize the area used and block the heat for the main spaces. Workplaces such as the Meeting room office... are put at the front for better lighting and view to create the most comfortable workstation.

The terrace, with a garden, a small pond, and a canopy, took inspiration from the basic features of traditional Vietnamese Architecture. The large canopy is placed upon a minimal pillar-support system, hence blurring the line between the inside and outside of the building, creating a calming, intimate, and colorful atmosphere. Under such a canopy, the office’s daily activities occur Lunch breaks, parties, sporting events... to improve mental health and re-energize after long working hours. Moreover, the canopy plays a part in blocking out the heat from the sunlight and ventilating the office below.

The front uses bright sheet metals, with flexible light and color-reflecting features, enhancing the experientiality at different times of the day. Adding greenery to the façade of the building helps increase the diversity of materials and the appeal of the building. The green tubs also cover the area below, creating shades and regulating the lighting for the workplace. Adding greenery helps increase coverage and decrease heat consumption of the building, reducing energy waste and aiming for a durable and environmentally friendly architectural style.

In order to regulate proper lighting, the workspace openings are lowered and spread horizontally, allowing a full panoramic view of the street. The green tubs surrounding the building act as sunlight and dust shields, creating a comfortable workplace inside of a refreshing garden. The project aims to bring the users a comfortable, inspiring workplace, not too “officelike” but very charming and elegant. DUNTAX is the perfect balance between people and nature, the building and the city’s harmonious yet utterly striking landscape.