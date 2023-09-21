Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Duntax Office / 6717 Studio

Offices
Vietnam
  Architects: 6717 Studio
  Area: 98
  Year: 2020
  Photographs
    Photographs: Hiroyuki Oki
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers: Jotun, Kohler, Vietceramics, Xinfa
  Lead Architect: Le Viet Hoi
Duntax Office is located in Tan Phu District, Ho Chi Minh City, an area packed with residential buildings. The plot sits in an intersection with an open view; however, its surroundings are rather uninspiring. The construction is also under the pressure of global warming and environmental pollution. It is the investor’s wish for the construction to be completed in a rapid manner, yet ensure the durability of the structure and emphasis within the city’s landscape. Therefore, the initial idea for the building is to use a lightweight structure integrated with green patches and environmentally friendly features to breathe life into the building and the surrounding areas. Duntax hopes to send a message of a modern workplace with an aspiring and serene atmosphere, yet unattached from the hasty urban life.

Duntax Office / 6717 Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Hiroyuki Oki
Plans
Duntax Office / 6717 Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Hiroyuki Oki
Duntax Office / 6717 Studio - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Hiroyuki Oki

 The overall shape of the structure consists of smooth curves instead of the usual sharp turns at the corners. The curves allow many distinct designs from different perspectives, making the structure stand out to bystanders. With the addition of irregular greenery, the building becomes even more appealing, charming, and visually striking. The staircase and the lavatory are positioned at the West end of the building to maximize the area used and block the heat for the main spaces. Workplaces such as the Meeting room office... are put at the front for better lighting and view to create the most comfortable workstation.

Duntax Office / 6717 Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Hiroyuki Oki
Duntax Office / 6717 Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows
© Hiroyuki Oki

The terrace, with a garden, a small pond, and a canopy, took inspiration from the basic features of traditional Vietnamese Architecture. The large canopy is placed upon a minimal pillar-support system, hence blurring the line between the inside and outside of the building, creating a calming, intimate, and colorful atmosphere. Under such a canopy, the office’s daily activities occur Lunch breaks, parties, sporting events... to improve mental health and re-energize after long working hours. Moreover, the canopy plays a part in blocking out the heat from the sunlight and ventilating the office below.

Duntax Office / 6717 Studio - Exterior Photography
© Hiroyuki Oki
Duntax Office / 6717 Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Hiroyuki Oki

 The front uses bright sheet metals, with flexible light and color-reflecting features, enhancing the experientiality at different times of the day. Adding greenery to the façade of the building helps increase the diversity of materials and the appeal of the building. The green tubs also cover the area below, creating shades and regulating the lighting for the workplace. Adding greenery helps increase coverage and decrease heat consumption of the building, reducing energy waste and aiming for a durable and environmentally friendly architectural style. 

Duntax Office / 6717 Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Hiroyuki Oki
Facade 02

In order to regulate proper lighting, the workspace openings are lowered and spread horizontally, allowing a full panoramic view of the street. The green tubs surrounding the building act as sunlight and dust shields, creating a comfortable workplace inside of a refreshing garden. The project aims to bring the users a comfortable, inspiring workplace, not too “officelike” but very charming and elegant. DUNTAX is the perfect balance between people and nature, the building and the city’s harmonious yet utterly striking landscape. 

Duntax Office / 6717 Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hiroyuki Oki

Project location

Address: 10 Nguyễn Hậu, Tân Thành, Tân Phú, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam

