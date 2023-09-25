Opening Up / Taking in the View: Heavy-Weight Doors for an Impressive Entrance

Welcome to West Hollywood and to episode 9 of Opening up. Talking through his passion project is Denis Devin Donner from the Los Angeles-based company Rudin Donner Design. This transformation started with a mansion lacking a defined entrance and reached its culmination with a gate that frames a beautiful view.

Equipped with two 180 kg doors and the System M+ to support them, they've custom-crafted a solution where all components seamlessly synergize, even in the face of environmental challenges. Follow along as they recap their hardware and design choices that harmoniously transformed this house into a welcoming home for their clients.