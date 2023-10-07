Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Patio House / Renata Barbugli

Patio House / Renata Barbugli

Patio House / Renata Barbugli - Exterior Photography, Garden
Patio House / Renata Barbugli - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Chair
Patio House / Renata Barbugli - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa
Patio House / Renata Barbugli - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Glass

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Quinta das Laranjeiras, Brazil
  • Architects: Renata Barbugli
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  514
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Favaro Jr.
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Indusparquet, Deca, Depósito de Pedras São José, Docol, Durafloor, Marcenaria Móveis Figueira, Portobello, Portpedras, Rn Esquadrias de Aluminio, Sincol portas
  • Architecture: Renata Barbugli
  • Lighting: Jabu Elétrica
  • Landscape Design: Licuri Paisagismo
  • City: Quinta das Laranjeiras
  • Country: Brazil
Patio House / Renata Barbugli - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Favaro Jr.

Text description provided by the architects. A house made for a family that likes receiving and celebrating.
Therefore, it was designed around the practice of coexistence, while still ensuring the privacy of the most intimate areas.

Patio House / Renata Barbugli - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Favaro Jr.
Patio House / Renata Barbugli - Image 22 of 24
Ground Floor Plan
Patio House / Renata Barbugli - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© Favaro Jr.
Patio House / Renata Barbugli - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Sofa, Chair
© Favaro Jr.

A modernist house, with straight lines and the freedom to design cleaner spaces, combining coziness with functionality. With the social area around a central patio, the house brings a clean look to the volumetry, neutral shades, and cement coating. The use of wood and natural stones brings coziness and comfort, so necessary for the art of receiving.

Patio House / Renata Barbugli - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Favaro Jr.

At the beginning of the project, we kept in mind the characteristics of the land and the idea of ensuring comfortable lighting throughout the day. Shared areas with balconies also provide thermal comfort.

Patio House / Renata Barbugli - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Favaro Jr.

The wide facade makes good use of the land topography, presenting a balance that brings up the house from the ground, creating lightness to the volumetry. A Corten steel brise filters the morning sun and creates more privacy for the TV room.

Patio House / Renata Barbugli - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa
© Favaro Jr.

One of the main requests was creating a very functional shared area, facing the garden, to receive friends and family. Plus, a full gourmet area, swimming pool and sauna. A very large kitchen island, where friends can come and stay. We designed and monitored the whole process, from the conception of the project until the end of the work, ensuring full compliance.

Patio House / Renata Barbugli - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Favaro Jr.

Project gallery

Renata Barbugli
Renata Barbugli
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Patio House / Renata Barbugli" [Casa Pátio / Renata Barbugli] 07 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007063/patio-house-renata-barbugli> ISSN 0719-8884

