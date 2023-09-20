Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Rahma Mosque / AWMA

Rahma Mosque / AWMA

Rahma Mosque / AWMA - Exterior Photography, FacadeRahma Mosque / AWMA - Interior PhotographyRahma Mosque / AWMA - Interior PhotographyRahma Mosque / AWMA - Interior Photography, Brick

  Curated by Clara Ott
Religious Architecture, Mosque
Mardan, Pakistan
  Architects: AWMA
  Area:  165
  Year:  2022
  Photographs
    Photographs: Silverhood Photography / AWMA
  Lead Architect: Mohammed Rahmany
  Design Office: AWMA
  City: Mardan
  Country: Pakistan
Rahma Mosque / AWMA - Exterior Photography
© Silverhood Photography / AWMA

Text description provided by the architects. Rahma [Mercy] Mosque is situated in the North Eastern Region of Pakistan, in a small village outside the city of Mardan. Mercy [Rahma رَحمة] is linked to the Arabic word for womb [Rahmرَحم], and resonating with numerous references in the Qur’an, Rahma signifies God's boundless compassion and mercy towards all creation. In conceiving this architectural marvel, we aimed to blend elements of tradition with innovative expressions of mercy found in prayer, community, and spatial design.

Rahma Mosque / AWMA - Exterior Photography
© Silverhood Photography / AWMA
Rahma Mosque / AWMA - Image 14 of 16
Plan
Rahma Mosque / AWMA - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Silverhood Photography / AWMA

The Mercy Mosque's arched envelope, characterized by a curved, perforated brick formation, pays homage to the enduring legacy of mercy; it further articulates the scheme to denote the direction of prayer, Qibla, aligning worshippers perfectly with their focal point of faith, and also encouraging a state of mindfulness (Khushu), elevating the sense of spiritual presence. This subtle yet profound architectural feature deepens the connection between individuals and their spiritual beliefs, forging a collective unity among the congregation in their collective worship.

Rahma Mosque / AWMA - Interior Photography
© Silverhood Photography / AWMA

By utilizing local materials and employing low-tech construction methods, we aimed to create a space that speaks intimately to the community it serves. It stands not only as a spiritual sanctuary but also as a beacon of unity, rooted in the essence of the locality.

Rahma Mosque / AWMA - Interior Photography, Brick
© Silverhood Photography / AWMA
Rahma Mosque / AWMA - Image 15 of 16
Section

The minaret, a pivotal element in Islamic architecture, traditionally facilitates a person at the top to call the community or individual reflection and congregational gatherings. In a departure from convention, we reimagined by conceptually rotating the minaret 180 degrees and by positioning it above the entrance. This shift allows the minaret to be universally accessible at the bottom and creates an immersive entrance experience, offering a visual connection to the heavens above. Drawing inspiration from our previous work, 'The Hubb,' in London, as proof of concept, that applied this concept of the minaret, where visitors were greeted by the reflective structure that took the traditional concept of a minaret and flipped it, replacing the vocal call to a visual call in bringing a community together. The ground was activated with an opening, inviting people inside the minaret for individual reflection.

Rahma Mosque / AWMA - Interior Photography
© Silverhood Photography / AWMA

The Rahma Mosque in Mardan is more than a physical structure; it is a living testament to AWMA's dedication to community-centric architecture. Through meticulous attention to cultural resonance, local craftsmanship, and spiritual symbolism, AWMA has crafted a space that transcends bricks and mortar. It is a sanctuary of mercy and unity, where the community's spirit converges with the architects' vision. Rahma mosque is built and operated by the community; it is a great example of people coming together unifying will and resources towards fulfilling a deeper collective need.

Project location

Address: Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 23200, Pakistan

