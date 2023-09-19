Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Vertical Rainbow Office Building / SAKO Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeVertical Rainbow Office Building / SAKO Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeVertical Rainbow Office Building / SAKO Architects - Interior PhotographyVertical Rainbow Office Building / SAKO Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, FacadeVertical Rainbow Office Building / SAKO Architects - More Images+ 15

  • Architects: SAKO Architects
    Photographs:Koji Fuji
    Manufacturers:  Musashi Paint Holdings
  • Lead Architects: SAKO Architects
Vertical Rainbow Office Building / SAKO Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Koji Fuji

Text description provided by the architects. The former headquarters building was a stereotypical pencil building that merely met the legal requirement for evacuation. Now that it has grown into a global company, a "vertical rainbow" appeared on the facade to express its identity as a paint company offering infinite colors.

Vertical Rainbow Office Building / SAKO Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Facade
© Koji Fuji

Using a newly developed in-house paint for outdoor glass, we applied a gradient coating to tempered laminated glass. In order to make the façade appear to be composed only of colorful glass, the glass is supported only by horizontal frames on the top and bottom two sides, which are wider than the width of the terrace, in a minimalist detail.

Vertical Rainbow Office Building / SAKO Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, Facade
© Koji Fuji
Vertical Rainbow Office Building / SAKO Architects - Interior Photography, Facade
© Koji Fuji

Direct daylight is converted into colorful light through the colored glass, creating beautiful shadows on the terrace floor and on the exterior walls of the adjacent buildings.

Vertical Rainbow Office Building / SAKO Architects - Interior Photography, Facade
© Koji Fuji

When it is cloudy, when the sky is more easily reflected, the changing clouds and colors blend together to create a beautiful facade, like digital art. 

Vertical Rainbow Office Building / SAKO Architects - Interior Photography, Facade
© Koji Fuji

The view of the city from the office through the terrace is like a landscape photograph with added layers of color. The miscellaneous cityscape feels like an unrealistic artwork. At night, the glass illuminated by the lights emits soft colors, creating a “night rainbow" on the street lined with buildings. 

Vertical Rainbow Office Building / SAKO Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Glass
© Koji Fuji

Cite: "Vertical Rainbow Office Building / SAKO Architects" 19 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007010/vertical-rainbow-office-building-sako-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

