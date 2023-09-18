Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Lanja House / Articulated Design Initiative (ADI)

Lanja House / Articulated Design Initiative (ADI)

Save
Lanja House / Articulated Design Initiative (ADI)

Lanja House / Articulated Design Initiative (ADI) - Exterior Photography, Forest, WindowsLanja House / Articulated Design Initiative (ADI) - Interior Photography, Living Room, Door, Chair, Windows, BeamLanja House / Articulated Design Initiative (ADI) - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Windows, BeamLanja House / Articulated Design Initiative (ADI) - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Chair, BeamLanja House / Articulated Design Initiative (ADI) - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Lanja, India
  • Principal Architect: Aditya Basarkar
  • City: Lanja
  • Country: India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Lanja House / Articulated Design Initiative (ADI) - Interior Photography, Living Room, Door, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Vaibhav Kapdi Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the rural farmlands on the outskirts of Ratnagiri, the brief for this project was to create an ancestral home that blends in with the tranquil surroundings of Lanja. The idea was to build a place that would revive childhood nostalgia. A crucial aspect of the project was that it had to be budget-friendly. The house, with an overall built-up area of 1100 sq. ft, was constructed on a budget under INR 30 lakhs. Raised above the ground, the house provides a vantage point that frames the lush foliage outside.

Save this picture!
Lanja House / Articulated Design Initiative (ADI) - Exterior Photography, Forest, Windows
© Vaibhav Kapdi Photography
Save this picture!
Lanja House / Articulated Design Initiative (ADI) - Image 14 of 17
Detail View
Save this picture!
Lanja House / Articulated Design Initiative (ADI) - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Windows, Beam
© Vaibhav Kapdi Photography

Built with a composite load-bearing construction technique on a laterite stone foundation, it helped reduce damage to the red fertile soil. The house capitalizes on locally available indigenous materials and, more importantly, utilizes materials familiar to the area's inhabitants and best suited for the site’s extreme climate conditions. Laterite stone, locally available within 10 km of the construction site, has been predominantly used for walls. RCC beam has been incorporated for the lintel, which supports the MS roof structure and the Mangalore tiles.

Save this picture!
Lanja House / Articulated Design Initiative (ADI) - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Vaibhav Kapdi Photography
Save this picture!
Lanja House / Articulated Design Initiative (ADI) - Image 17 of 17
Section 02

The house has an east-west orientation. The house's main entrance leads you to a spacious living area, with clearstory windows along the eastern side that provide abundant morning sunlight. Large window openings with high ceilings enable cross-ventilation and make the house appear spacious.

Save this picture!
Lanja House / Articulated Design Initiative (ADI) - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Table
© Vaibhav Kapdi Photography

The contemporary implementation of traditional materials accentuates the simplicity of the house. The exposed laterite finish sets a very natural backdrop, and being sustainably conscious, not even a single tree on site was cut down or disturbed from its position. This architectural expression is carried throughout the interior detailing as well. Combining locally sourced teak wood furniture, modern furnishing elements, and curated artwork brings this house together. 

Save this picture!
Lanja House / Articulated Design Initiative (ADI) - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Vaibhav Kapdi Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Articulated Design Initiative (ADI)
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Lanja House / Articulated Design Initiative (ADI)" 18 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007001/lanja-house-articulated-design-initiative-adi> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags