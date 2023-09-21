Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Restoration of Two Snow Wells in Sierra Espuña, Murcia / Ecoproyecta

Restoration of Two Snow Wells in Sierra Espuña, Murcia / Ecoproyecta

Restoration of Two Snow Wells in Sierra Espuña, Murcia / Ecoproyecta

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Tourism
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
  • Architects: Ecoproyecta
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  308
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:David Frutos
  • Lead Architects: Pablo Carbonell, Juan Miguel Galera
Save this picture!
Restoration of Two Snow Wells in Sierra Espuña, Murcia / Ecoproyecta - Exterior Photography
© David Frutos
Save this picture!
Restoration of Two Snow Wells in Sierra Espuña, Murcia / Ecoproyecta - Exterior Photography
© David Frutos

Text description provided by the architects. This project emerged from the Master Plan for the Snow Wells of Sierra Espuña, which included the cataloging and analysis of the state of conservation of these ancient ice factories. Thanks to this effort, in November 2022, the cultural landscape of the wells was declared a Cultural Heritage Site (BIC) in the category of "ethnographic place of interest." Among the urgent measures outlined in the Master Plan was the restoration of wells number 11 and 13 due to their uniqueness, accessibility, and state of conservation. Despite significant damage and the collapse of a substantial part of their domes, they still retained enough structure and data for their recovery. Well number 11 stands out as the largest in Sierra Espuña, posing a significant structural challenge. Well number 13 preserved part of its original dome, providing valuable information about its geometry.

Save this picture!
Restoration of Two Snow Wells in Sierra Espuña, Murcia / Ecoproyecta - Interior Photography
© David Frutos
Save this picture!
Restoration of Two Snow Wells in Sierra Espuña, Murcia / Ecoproyecta - Image 16 of 24
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Restoration of Two Snow Wells in Sierra Espuña, Murcia / Ecoproyecta - Exterior Photography, Windows
© David Frutos

Objectives and Restoration Methodology: The Challenge of Working with Traditional Techniques and Materials. This project aimed for the comprehensive restoration of two wells, with the primary goal of recovering their original geometry, thus having two complete examples within the set of 28 wells. Restoration was carried out using traditional construction techniques and materials, namely, stone and brick masonry, accompanied by lime mortar. Before this intervention, no complete well remained in Sierra Espuña following its original structure, as the two previously restored ones were erected using metal structures, diverging from traditional techniques. Two Wells, Two Construction Systems. We encountered two distinct typologies: well number 11 with a mixed construction dome (stone/brick), and well number 13 with a stone masonry dome built by layering. This resulted in domes with different shapes, one resembling a hemisphere and the other a cone. We chose to employ these traditional construction systems to preserve the authenticity of the original typologies.

Save this picture!
Restoration of Two Snow Wells in Sierra Espuña, Murcia / Ecoproyecta - Interior Photography
© David Frutos
Save this picture!
Restoration of Two Snow Wells in Sierra Espuña, Murcia / Ecoproyecta - Image 21 of 24
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Restoration of Two Snow Wells in Sierra Espuña, Murcia / Ecoproyecta - Interior Photography, Arch
© David Frutos

Visitor Experience. Our ultimate goal was not to restore the original use of these ice factories, which is no longer relevant today. Instead, we aimed to enable visitors to explore these unique structures and learn about the history of the ice trade in the past. To enhance the visitor experience, new access elements were added, such as an observation deck and staircase in well 11, as well as a walkway crossing the void in well 13. These elements, designed and constructed in wood, distinguish themselves from the original materials.

Save this picture!
Restoration of Two Snow Wells in Sierra Espuña, Murcia / Ecoproyecta - Interior Photography
© David Frutos
Save this picture!
Restoration of Two Snow Wells in Sierra Espuña, Murcia / Ecoproyecta - Exterior Photography
© David Frutos
Save this picture!
Restoration of Two Snow Wells in Sierra Espuña, Murcia / Ecoproyecta - Image 24 of 24
Plan - Roof
Plan - Roof
Save this picture!
Restoration of Two Snow Wells in Sierra Espuña, Murcia / Ecoproyecta - Exterior Photography, Forest
© David Frutos

Project location

Address:Parque Regional de Sierra Espuña, Carretera Fuente Alta, RM-515, 30840 Alhama de Murcia, Murcia, Spain

Cite: " Restoration of Two Snow Wells in Sierra Espuña, Murcia / Ecoproyecta" 21 Sep 2023. ArchDaily.

