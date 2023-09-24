Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Modernist patio renovation in El Masnou, Barcelona / Oliver Segura Arquitectura + Cebrià Arquitectura

Modernist patio renovation in El Masnou, Barcelona / Oliver Segura Arquitectura + Cebrià Arquitectura

Save
Modernist patio renovation in El Masnou, Barcelona / Oliver Segura Arquitectura + Cebrià Arquitectura

Modernist patio renovation in El Masnou, Barcelona / Oliver Segura Arquitectura + Cebrià Arquitectura - Exterior PhotographyModernist patio renovation in El Masnou, Barcelona / Oliver Segura Arquitectura + Cebrià Arquitectura - Image 3 of 21Modernist patio renovation in El Masnou, Barcelona / Oliver Segura Arquitectura + Cebrià Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, CourtyardModernist patio renovation in El Masnou, Barcelona / Oliver Segura Arquitectura + Cebrià Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Chair, Table, Windows, Deck, PatioModernist patio renovation in El Masnou, Barcelona / Oliver Segura Arquitectura + Cebrià Arquitectura - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses, Renovation
El Masnou, Spain
  • Executive Project Design: Oliver Segura Monreal, Xavier Cebrià Mateu
  • Program: Reforma integral de patio de casa tipo pescador del casco antiguo de la localidad, con la premisa de construir una nueva piscina y maximizar la utilización del patio y sus espacios para diferentes usos.
  • City: El Masnou
  • Country: Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Modernist patio renovation in El Masnou, Barcelona / Oliver Segura Arquitectura + Cebrià Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Mario Martínez

Text description provided by the architects. We stepped into the inner patio of one of the popular traditional "modernist" houses in the historical centre of the town of El Masnou, in the Maresme region of Barcelona (Spain).

Save this picture!
Modernist patio renovation in El Masnou, Barcelona / Oliver Segura Arquitectura + Cebrià Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Mario Martínez
Save this picture!
Modernist patio renovation in El Masnou, Barcelona / Oliver Segura Arquitectura + Cebrià Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Mario Martínez
Save this picture!
Modernist patio renovation in El Masnou, Barcelona / Oliver Segura Arquitectura + Cebrià Arquitectura - Image 17 of 21
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Modernist patio renovation in El Masnou, Barcelona / Oliver Segura Arquitectura + Cebrià Arquitectura - Image 21 of 21
Plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
Modernist patio renovation in El Masnou, Barcelona / Oliver Segura Arquitectura + Cebrià Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Mario Martínez
Save this picture!
Modernist patio renovation in El Masnou, Barcelona / Oliver Segura Arquitectura + Cebrià Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Mario Martínez

The overall aim of the project was to completely renovate the modernist patio, for which we were asked to design a swimming pool, improve the patio's functionality and insert a new staircase to ensure the two levels of the patio could be used. This allowed the ground floor to be directly connected to the solarium on the upper floor.

Save this picture!
Modernist patio renovation in El Masnou, Barcelona / Oliver Segura Arquitectura + Cebrià Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Chair, Table, Windows, Deck, Patio
© Mario Martínez

The project contains various strategies for maximising space and circulation between the different areas of the patio. The most significant one was the insertion of a swimming pool with a movable floor, which enables the use of the whole patio even in the coldest months. As well as concealing the pool access stairs, this mobile platform can be set to the desired height, allowing the user to have a pool of different heights.

Save this picture!
Modernist patio renovation in El Masnou, Barcelona / Oliver Segura Arquitectura + Cebrià Arquitectura - Image 3 of 21
© Mario Martínez
Save this picture!
Modernist patio renovation in El Masnou, Barcelona / Oliver Segura Arquitectura + Cebrià Arquitectura - Image 19 of 21
Section 02
Save this picture!
Modernist patio renovation in El Masnou, Barcelona / Oliver Segura Arquitectura + Cebrià Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Mario Martínez

One of the key aspects of the project consisted in levelling the existing floors, which allowed us to remove architectural barriers and thus make better use of the patio, while at the same time enhancing the image of the arches as an atrium as well as the existing fountain at the end of the patio.

Save this picture!
Modernist patio renovation in El Masnou, Barcelona / Oliver Segura Arquitectura + Cebrià Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Mario Martínez

As a final result we can say that we chose to combine tradition and modernity, favouring the rational use of spaces. In addition, the project was designed around the premise of using the region's traditional materials, such as Catalan ceramics and Barcelona-style roller blinds, as well as including other materials such as travertine and white metalwork.

Save this picture!
Modernist patio renovation in El Masnou, Barcelona / Oliver Segura Arquitectura + Cebrià Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Mario Martínez

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Oliver Segura Arquitectura
Office
Cebrià Arquitectura
Office

Materials

SteelBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSpain

Materials and Tags

SteelBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSpain
Cite: "Modernist patio renovation in El Masnou, Barcelona / Oliver Segura Arquitectura + Cebrià Arquitectura" [Reforma de patio modernista en El Masnou, Barcelona / Oliver Segura Arquitectura + Cebrià Arquitectura] 24 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006941/modernist-patio-renovation-in-el-masnou-barcelona-oliver-segura-arquitectura-plus-cebria-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags