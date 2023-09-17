Bode Country House / PLATAFORMArq

+ 27

Tourism, Renovation • Monsanto, Portugal Architects: PLATAFORMArq

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 680 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: João Saraiva

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Investwood Lunawood CS Telhas , Kahrs Manufacturers:

Coordination: Paulo Borges, Pedro Leitão

Project Team: Gonçalo Rego, Rodrigo Garcia, João Saraiva

Structure: Margarida Conceição

Fire Protection: Mónica Cordeiro

Construction: JMS - Construções Unipessoal Lda.

HVAC: Oficina civil - Cnceção e Execução Lda.

Electrical Installations: Carlos Vicente

City: Monsanto

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. At the foot of the historic village of Monsanto, nestled in the hills, stands a discreet luxury retreat that exudes new life in a place once poetically described as an "island in the sky." BODE, remaining true to the original designation of the property, perfectly embodies the character and spirit of this region of Portugal.

This is a place where time seems to have slowed down, where wind-worn stone walls and deep blue skies create a symphony of nature. BODE Country House is the confluence of past and present, where rural authenticity meets modern comfort.

The history of this retreat dates back to a set of rural ruins, ancient structures that once housed life and agricultural activity. Today, these weathered stone walls and some decaying wooden structures are remnants of the past, witnesses to the passage of time. However, with love and dedication, these ruins have been restored and expanded, transforming into a Country House that exudes charm and hospitality.

The uneven terrain embraces the old structures, bounded by stone walls that tell stories of past generations. Every stone, every tree, every detail of the landscape has become an integral part of this charming place. Urban intervention respected the morphology of the land and the essence of the original constructions, creating harmony between past and present.

BODE Country House emerges like a rocky outcrop, with the ruins as a starting point. The architectural solution connects the two old buildings through a glass passage, creating synergy between them. The fusion of past structures and contemporary elements results in a unique experience where guests can appreciate history and modernity in perfect symbiosis.

The 53,560 square meters of land offer a stunning backdrop for this country house. On the ground floor, social areas such as kitchens, dining areas, and living rooms are interconnected, creating a warm and conducive environment for socializing. Four well-appointed bedrooms are arranged on the ground floor, each with private sanitary facilities accessible directly from the outside. Upstairs, divided between the two volumes, six more bedrooms provide breathtaking views as far as the eye can see.

As guests venture into the outdoor areas, they encounter a pool nestled in the rocks and patios shaded by pergolas, creating ideal spaces for relaxation and contemplation. Here, in the shade of trees, under a clear sky, visitors can experience the peace and serenity that pervade this place.

BODE Country House is more than just a rural retreat; it is a testament to the beauty of Portuguese rural tradition in harmony with contemporary comfort and elegance. It is a place where stories of the past meet promises of the future, and where guests can relax and experience the magic of living in an enchanting space. It is a tribute to simplicity and sophistication, a celebration of authenticity and hospitality. It is undoubtedly a refuge not to be missed in the heart of Portugal.