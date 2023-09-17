Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Tourism
  4. Portugal
  5. Bode Country House / PLATAFORMArq

Bode Country House / PLATAFORMArq

Save
Bode Country House / PLATAFORMArq

Bode Country House / PLATAFORMArq - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeBode Country House / PLATAFORMArq - Interior Photography, Beam, BathroomBode Country House / PLATAFORMArq - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, WindowsBode Country House / PLATAFORMArq - Exterior Photography, WindowsBode Country House / PLATAFORMArq - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Tourism, Renovation
Monsanto, Portugal
  • Architects: PLATAFORMArq
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  680
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:João Saraiva
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Investwood, Lunawood, CS Telhas, Kahrs
  • Coordination: Paulo Borges, Pedro Leitão
  • Project Team: Gonçalo Rego, Rodrigo Garcia, João Saraiva
  • Structure: Margarida Conceição
  • Fire Protection: Mónica Cordeiro
  • Construction: JMS - Construções Unipessoal Lda.
  • HVAC: Oficina civil - Cnceção e Execução Lda.
  • Electrical Installations: Carlos Vicente
  • City: Monsanto
  • Country: Portugal
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Bode Country House / PLATAFORMArq - Exterior Photography, Windows
© João Saraiva

Text description provided by the architects. At the foot of the historic village of Monsanto, nestled in the hills, stands a discreet luxury retreat that exudes new life in a place once poetically described as an "island in the sky." BODE, remaining true to the original designation of the property, perfectly embodies the character and spirit of this region of Portugal.

Save this picture!
Bode Country House / PLATAFORMArq - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© João Saraiva

This is a place where time seems to have slowed down, where wind-worn stone walls and deep blue skies create a symphony of nature. BODE Country House is the confluence of past and present, where rural authenticity meets modern comfort.

Save this picture!
Bode Country House / PLATAFORMArq - Exterior Photography, Windows
© João Saraiva
Save this picture!
Bode Country House / PLATAFORMArq - Image 30 of 32
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Bode Country House / PLATAFORMArq - Exterior Photography, Windows
© João Saraiva

The history of this retreat dates back to a set of rural ruins, ancient structures that once housed life and agricultural activity. Today, these weathered stone walls and some decaying wooden structures are remnants of the past, witnesses to the passage of time. However, with love and dedication, these ruins have been restored and expanded, transforming into a Country House that exudes charm and hospitality.

Save this picture!
Bode Country House / PLATAFORMArq - Interior Photography, Beam, Bathroom
© João Saraiva

The uneven terrain embraces the old structures, bounded by stone walls that tell stories of past generations. Every stone, every tree, every detail of the landscape has become an integral part of this charming place. Urban intervention respected the morphology of the land and the essence of the original constructions, creating harmony between past and present.

Save this picture!
Bode Country House / PLATAFORMArq - Exterior Photography, Windows
© João Saraiva

BODE Country House emerges like a rocky outcrop, with the ruins as a starting point. The architectural solution connects the two old buildings through a glass passage, creating synergy between them. The fusion of past structures and contemporary elements results in a unique experience where guests can appreciate history and modernity in perfect symbiosis.

Save this picture!
Bode Country House / PLATAFORMArq - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© João Saraiva

The 53,560 square meters of land offer a stunning backdrop for this country house. On the ground floor, social areas such as kitchens, dining areas, and living rooms are interconnected, creating a warm and conducive environment for socializing. Four well-appointed bedrooms are arranged on the ground floor, each with private sanitary facilities accessible directly from the outside. Upstairs, divided between the two volumes, six more bedrooms provide breathtaking views as far as the eye can see.

Save this picture!
Bode Country House / PLATAFORMArq - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Windows
© João Saraiva

As guests venture into the outdoor areas, they encounter a pool nestled in the rocks and patios shaded by pergolas, creating ideal spaces for relaxation and contemplation. Here, in the shade of trees, under a clear sky, visitors can experience the peace and serenity that pervade this place.

Save this picture!
Bode Country House / PLATAFORMArq - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Windows
© João Saraiva

BODE Country House is more than just a rural retreat; it is a testament to the beauty of Portuguese rural tradition in harmony with contemporary comfort and elegance. It is a place where stories of the past meet promises of the future, and where guests can relax and experience the magic of living in an enchanting space. It is a tribute to simplicity and sophistication, a celebration of authenticity and hospitality. It is undoubtedly a refuge not to be missed in the heart of Portugal.

Save this picture!
Bode Country House / PLATAFORMArq - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© João Saraiva

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:6060 Monsanto, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
PLATAFORMArq
Office

Material

Stone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureTourismRefurbishmentRenovationPortugal

Materials and Tags

StoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureTourismRefurbishmentRenovationPortugal
Cite: "Bode Country House / PLATAFORMArq" [Casa de Campo Bode / PLATAFORMArq] 17 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006932/bode-country-house-plataformarq> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table Accessories

Check the latest Dining Table Accessories

Check the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Chaise Longues

Top #Tags