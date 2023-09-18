Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. House in Toguchi / Sakai Architects

House in Toguchi / Sakai Architects

Save
House in Toguchi / Sakai Architects

House in Toguchi / Sakai Architects - Exterior PhotographyHouse in Toguchi / Sakai Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, BeamHouse in Toguchi / Sakai Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, HandrailHouse in Toguchi / Sakai Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamHouse in Toguchi / Sakai Architects - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Kagoshima, Japan
  • Architects: Sakai Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  190
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:blitz studio
  • Lead Architect: Kazunori Sakai
  • Landscape Designer: Tomohiro Urata
  • Light Designer: Katsuhiko Hanai
  • Structural Designers: RGB structure
  • Construction Firm: Tsukasa Construction
  • City: Kagoshima
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House in Toguchi / Sakai Architects - Exterior Photography
© blitz studio

Text description provided by the architects. Designed for an emergency medicine physician and beautician couple with three children and a dog, the house with a small hair salon is  in a lush area overlooking the Pacific Ocean in the northern part of Amami Oshima Island. Although the part of the tropical island is not conveniently located, with only some vacation homes and guesthouses around, the couple chose the location for two reasons: One is to raise their children in nature; the other is to offer the client, who is engaged in the demanding job of an ER doctor, a refreshing moment to leave the hustle and bustle of the city and return to a nature-rich environment. The site, spanning over 1,000 m2, gradually slopes down seven meters from the mountain to the sea, and the house is laid out to minimize its interference with the landscape.

Save this picture!
House in Toguchi / Sakai Architects - Interior Photography, Bench, Beam
© blitz studio
Save this picture!
House in Toguchi / Sakai Architects - Image 29 of 32
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
House in Toguchi / Sakai Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Handrail
© blitz studio

The two-story residence occupies the northwest section of the plot toward the mountain, while the ocean side is covered with a terrace, which acts as a buffer between the inside and outside, and the hair salon is tucked between the two. Visitors access the house’s living room and the salon from the terrace instead of the front door. The unique circulation reflects the old custom that relatives and close friends used engawa as an entrance.

Save this picture!
House in Toguchi / Sakai Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© blitz studio
Save this picture!
House in Toguchi / Sakai Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© blitz studio
Save this picture!
House in Toguchi / Sakai Architects - Image 31 of 32
Section AA
Save this picture!
House in Toguchi / Sakai Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Toilet
© blitz studio

Inside the residential quarter, the first floor consists of the wet area and storage space on the mountainside and the living, dining, and kitchen on the ocean side. The second floor offers a private space with the master bedroom and children’s room. The upstairs wall facing the double-height dining is partially cut at 1,080 mm high, while the bedrooms are partitioned by a 2,000-mm-high closet, allowing the residents to feel each other’s presence wherever they are in the house. In addition, the salon is glazed at the top without disturbing a customer’s privacy. The three areas—the residence, beauty salon, and terrace—are loosely connected under a shed roof following the site’s slope.

Save this picture!
House in Toguchi / Sakai Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Handrail
© blitz studio
Save this picture!
House in Toguchi / Sakai Architects - Interior Photography
© blitz studio

The building’s framework is constructed of reinforced concrete to withstand typhoons. The roof is made of wood to reduce solar heat, and its lightness helped reduce the cost of improving the soft ground of a former farm field. Furthermore, the house is naturally well-ventilated throughout the year thanks to its location on a hill. It allows the family to live comfortably in the shade without using an air conditioner, even in mid-summer.

Save this picture!
House in Toguchi / Sakai Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© blitz studio
Save this picture!
House in Toguchi / Sakai Architects - Interior Photography
© blitz studio

The windows, placed to frame commanding views of the sea and the mountains, are equipped with deep eaves to block harsh sunlight. The west façade is completely closed to protect the inside from the extreme western sun and ensure privacy from the road, but skylights are placed above the entrance and staircase to bring in necessary light. The house is designed as a restful space where the residents feel safe and protected while closely experiencing Amami Oshima’s abundant nature.

Save this picture!
House in Toguchi / Sakai Architects - Interior Photography, Bench, Beam
© blitz studio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Sakai Architects
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "House in Toguchi / Sakai Architects" 18 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006911/house-in-toguchi-sakai-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags