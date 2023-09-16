The Pool House / Simon Moosbrugger Architekt

+ 5

City: Schnepfau

Country: Austria

Text description provided by the architects. The pool system docks geometrically precisely onto an existing carport and adopts its construction grid, which is rhythmically highlighted by the galvanized steel supports on the facade. A fine, fabric-like privacy screen made of standing and lying wooden slats is integrated in between. This allows fresh, cool ambient air to flow through and at the same time offers a sufficient level of privacy. Textile curtains close the outside space designed as a courtyard towards the house.

The simple, elongated building stands in contrast to the surrounding mountain landscape, which is characterized by a striking landscape texture and verticality. The precise craftsmanship of the individual components, which fit together as repeating elements, creates a connection to the built environment. The blue of the water complements the lush green of the surrounding forests and meadows, while the fresh wood of the facade and the rust gradually gray and approach the color of the metals and textiles. The ephemeral and yet always recurring in nature is thus taken up and addressed creatively.

While staying in the courtyard, surrounding buildings are visually hidden and the view of the mountain landscape of the rear of Bregenzerwald is brought into focus. At night, the view of the sky, which is still relatively free from light pollution, is revealed. A covered, shady seating area is used for communal relaxation. All technical systems are integrated under the wooden grate and ensure the desired water quality in the system, which is filled with pure spring water.