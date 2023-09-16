Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Swimming Pool
  4. Austria
  5. The Pool House / Simon Moosbrugger Architekt

The Pool House / Simon Moosbrugger Architekt

Save
The Pool House / Simon Moosbrugger Architekt

The Pool House / Simon Moosbrugger Architekt - Exterior Photography, WindowsThe Pool House / Simon Moosbrugger Architekt - Exterior PhotographyThe Pool House / Simon Moosbrugger Architekt - Exterior Photography, DeckThe Pool House / Simon Moosbrugger Architekt - Exterior Photography, HandrailThe Pool House / Simon Moosbrugger Architekt - More Images+ 5

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Swimming Pool, Wellbeing, Small Scale
Schnepfau, Austria
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Pool House / Simon Moosbrugger Architekt - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Simon Oberhofer

Text description provided by the architects. The pool system docks geometrically precisely onto an existing carport and adopts its construction grid, which is rhythmically highlighted by the galvanized steel supports on the facade. A fine, fabric-like privacy screen made of standing and lying wooden slats is integrated in between. This allows fresh, cool ambient air to flow through and at the same time offers a sufficient level of privacy. Textile curtains close the outside space designed as a courtyard towards the house.

Save this picture!
The Pool House / Simon Moosbrugger Architekt - Exterior Photography, Deck
© Simon Oberhofer
Save this picture!
The Pool House / Simon Moosbrugger Architekt - Exterior Photography, Handrail
© Simon Oberhofer

The simple, elongated building stands in contrast to the surrounding mountain landscape, which is characterized by a striking landscape texture and verticality. The precise craftsmanship of the individual components, which fit together as repeating elements, creates a connection to the built environment. The blue of the water complements the lush green of the surrounding forests and meadows, while the fresh wood of the facade and the rust gradually gray and approach the color of the metals and textiles. The ephemeral and yet always recurring in nature is thus taken up and addressed creatively.

Save this picture!
The Pool House / Simon Moosbrugger Architekt - Exterior Photography, Fence, Garden, Forest
© Simon Oberhofer

While staying in the courtyard, surrounding buildings are visually hidden and the view of the mountain landscape of the rear of Bregenzerwald is brought into focus. At night, the view of the sky, which is still relatively free from light pollution, is revealed. A covered, shady seating area is used for communal relaxation. All technical systems are integrated under the wooden grate and ensure the desired water quality in the system, which is filled with pure spring water.

Save this picture!
The Pool House / Simon Moosbrugger Architekt - Exterior Photography
© Simon Oberhofer

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:6882 Schnepfau, Austria

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Simon Moosbrugger Architekt
Office

Materials

WoodSteelFabric

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & Trainingswimming poolHealthcare ArchitectureWellbeingOtherSmall ScaleAustria

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelFabricProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & Trainingswimming poolHealthcare ArchitectureWellbeingOtherSmall ScaleAustria
Cite: "The Pool House / Simon Moosbrugger Architekt" 16 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006885/the-pool-house-simon-moosbrugger-architekt> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Fitness EquipmentCheck the latest Fitness EquipmentCheck the latest Fitness Equipment

Check the latest Fitness Equipment

Check the latest Multi GymsCheck the latest Multi GymsCheck the latest Multi Gyms

Check the latest Multi Gyms

Top #Tags