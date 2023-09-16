Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
atmos BLUE Omotesando Store / SAKUMAESHIMA

atmos BLUE Omotesando Store / SAKUMAESHIMA

atmos BLUE Omotesando Store / SAKUMAESHIMA - Interior Photography, Beamatmos BLUE Omotesando Store / SAKUMAESHIMA - Interior Photographyatmos BLUE Omotesando Store / SAKUMAESHIMA - Interior Photography, Closet, Windowsatmos BLUE Omotesando Store / SAKUMAESHIMA - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelvingatmos BLUE Omotesando Store / SAKUMAESHIMA - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Store
Shibuya, Japan
  • Architects: SAKUMAESHIMA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Masaaki Inoue / BOUILLON
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  DINAONE, Kvadrat, LIXIL　, LLINE
atmos BLUE Omotesando Store / SAKUMAESHIMA - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Masaaki Inoue / BOUILLON

Text description provided by the architects. This interior project for atmos BLUE Omotesando is in a busy area just off Meiji-dori and Omotesando intersection. For atmos, who continue to transmit high-street culture, it was necessary to create a space slightly out of the ordinary, detached from the context of the area, despite its location in Harajuku.

atmos BLUE Omotesando Store / SAKUMAESHIMA - Interior Photography, Beam
© Masaaki Inoue / BOUILLON

As one moves toward the back, the site becomes slightly irregularly shaped, with the rear side extending diagonally to the right from the midway of the store. Therefore, we decided to divide the impression of the store roughly into two areas beyond the facade, which plays an important role in communication and media.

atmos BLUE Omotesando Store / SAKUMAESHIMA - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam, Steel
© Masaaki Inoue / BOUILLON
atmos BLUE Omotesando Store / SAKUMAESHIMA - Image 14 of 14
Floor Plan
atmos BLUE Omotesando Store / SAKUMAESHIMA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving
© Masaaki Inoue / BOUILLON

Naturally, sneakers are placed in the front section near the main street. The store design focuses on sneakers, the main merchandise, to attract customers in a space composed of temporary single-pipe scaffolding, with fixtures made of light iron as the base material of the interior to create a rough and abandoned impression. In addition, the interior was designed to evoke a street-like atmosphere typical of atmos by installing line lighting consisting of grit line material in the atrium.

atmos BLUE Omotesando Store / SAKUMAESHIMA - Interior Photography, Steel
© Masaaki Inoue / BOUILLON
atmos BLUE Omotesando Store / SAKUMAESHIMA - Image 12 of 14
© Masaaki Inoue / BOUILLON

Moving toward the back of the store, the ceiling lights, the glass tile flooring, and the simple apparel fixtures with thin lines in an area highlighted by a grid combine, and a futuristic white space emerges, contrasting with the derelict atmosphere of the sneaker zone in the foreground. The apparel and cash register areas are functionally filled with lighting and mirrored walls. We believe that by drawing the flow of people into the back of the building, we were able to create a mechanism to separate the store from the hustle and bustle of the street.

atmos BLUE Omotesando Store / SAKUMAESHIMA - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Masaaki Inoue / BOUILLON

Project location

Address:Shibuya, Tokio, Japan

SAKUMAESHIMA
Cite: "atmos BLUE Omotesando Store / SAKUMAESHIMA" 16 Sep 2023. ArchDaily.

