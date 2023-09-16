atmos BLUE Omotesando Store / SAKUMAESHIMA

+ 9

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This interior project for atmos BLUE Omotesando is in a busy area just off Meiji-dori and Omotesando intersection. For atmos, who continue to transmit high-street culture, it was necessary to create a space slightly out of the ordinary, detached from the context of the area, despite its location in Harajuku.

As one moves toward the back, the site becomes slightly irregularly shaped, with the rear side extending diagonally to the right from the midway of the store. Therefore, we decided to divide the impression of the store roughly into two areas beyond the facade, which plays an important role in communication and media.

Naturally, sneakers are placed in the front section near the main street. The store design focuses on sneakers, the main merchandise, to attract customers in a space composed of temporary single-pipe scaffolding, with fixtures made of light iron as the base material of the interior to create a rough and abandoned impression. In addition, the interior was designed to evoke a street-like atmosphere typical of atmos by installing line lighting consisting of grit line material in the atrium.

Moving toward the back of the store, the ceiling lights, the glass tile flooring, and the simple apparel fixtures with thin lines in an area highlighted by a grid combine, and a futuristic white space emerges, contrasting with the derelict atmosphere of the sneaker zone in the foreground. The apparel and cash register areas are functionally filled with lighting and mirrored walls. We believe that by drawing the flow of people into the back of the building, we were able to create a mechanism to separate the store from the hustle and bustle of the street.