Hangzhou Riverfront Public Space - Sanqiao Asian Games Park / TJAD Original Design Studio

Design Team: Original Design Studio of Tongji Architectural Design (Group) Co., Ltd.

Main Contractor: Hangzhou Xiaohong Construction Environment Group Ltd.

Supervision Company: Hangzhou Tianheng Investment Construction & Supervision Co., Ltd.

Logo Design Team: des:glory Consultants

Cooperation Team: Anhua Qin, Jiayao Huang, Kang Zhou, Kai Ma

Overall And Architectural Design Team: Guanjie Yao, Xiaoya Zhang, Yuqing Feng, Xiaotong Mou, Jialong Sun, Luqiyao Chen, Dong Cao, Hanxiao Ma, Mengyao Li

Bim Design Team: Dongsheng Zhang, Lingyu Wang, Zifu Yan

Structural Design Team: Honglei Wu, Chaoyi Zheng, Xuanmeng Duan, Chen Lin

Mep Design Team: Jian Liu, Min Jia, Sien Zhang, Zonghu Lv, Haidong Wang, Han Zhu, Hangtao Shen, Ting Cai, Zhenzhou Zhao

Landscape Design Team: Wenmin Qiu, Xiubing Li, Yuan Lan, Yong Zhong, Jian Luo, Qian Zou, Jinghua Su, Chuhan Xing

Lighting Design Team: Xiu Yang, Chen Bian, Di Li, Mengru Li, Binhao Li

Technical And Economic Team: Xiaolin Pang, Lingjun Zhou, Junlong Zang, Xinyun Chen, Zhou Tong, Yuwei Ge, Chunxia Zhang, Yexin Cao

Green Building Team: Guohui Ren, Fanghui Xue, Xiaowei Zheng, Fanlin Meng

Clients: Hangzhou Binjiang Environmental Development Co., Ltd.

City: Hangzhou

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Sanqiao Asian Games Park is located on the south bank of the Qiantang River in Hangzhou's Binjiang District. The design aims to "build a new waterfront that combines urban, cultural, ecological, intelligent, local, and forward-looking characteristics." It is the advanced phase of the 12-kilometer waterfront public space renovation project in Binjiang District of Hangzhou, undertaken by the Original Design Studio of TJAD. This project is a key Hangzhou's Binjiang District initiative to welcome the Asian Games. It profoundly embodies the Asian Games preparation philosophy of 'hosting a good event and uplifting a city.' The design follows the overall planning concept of "orange-blue ribbon, super seawall, urban slice" — transitioning from "Asian Games" to "Asian Games+," connecting a 17.4-kilometer urban sports experience belt without walls; moving from "safety" to "safety+," constructing a super new seawall that combines multiple functions and various activities; transitioning from "every day" to " everyday+," creating a set of multi-themed urban slices that establish a connection between waterfront public spaces and the hinterland.

The riverfront public belt in the Binjiang District, which originally had a certain ecological foundation, has been open to the public as a living waterfront for many years. "Orange and Blue Ribbons" is the first response to the overall and systematic renovation and enhancement along the river. The design advances are based on the complete connection of the orange and blue ribbons along the waterfront. When reaching Yundu Station, the running track is elevated above the building, becoming an essential component of the architectural form, offering different elevation walking paths and river perspectives. The urban landscape becomes three-dimensional, unfolding in different dimensions.

In response to the call of the Zhejiang Provincial Water Resources Department regarding the Anlan trillion seawall project, the content of raising the flood prevention level of Anlan is integrated into the riverside landscape renovation. While keeping the height of the riverside barrier unchanged, combined with the artistic concrete wave-dissipation platform, the seawall's height was raised to 10.3 meters, completing an elevation upgrade of about 4.5 kilometers of the seawall. The defense standard of this segment of the seawall around Hangzhou Bay was improved from a once-in-a-hundred-year event to a once-in-three-hundred-year event. To strengthen the connection between the urban hinterland space and the waterfront public space, multiple "urban slices" are set up on the site to facilitate vegetation and path connections. A unified language evolved from the waveform, incorporating landscape features such as tree pits, rest pavilions, display walls, and exercise equipment. Combined with the tree species design on both sides, they all form a distinctive river-facing channel.

As the starting northern section of Hangzhou's riverfront public space, the Sanqiao Asian Games Park includes the Skateboard Park, Wetland Park, Yundu Station, and the Asian Games Mound. In the recent on-site verification and comprehensive selection by the Hangzhou Greenway Construction Promotion Coordination Group, the "Riverfront Section of Zhijiang Greenway in Binjiang District" is awarded the "Most Beautiful Greenway in Hangzhou City in 2023." It is the most representative among the nine newly built parks along the river. It possesses various functions, including wetland protection, science education, ecological sightseeing, and leisure and entertainment, allowing citizens to have fun with the water. It is one of the three newly built sports parks along the river, seamlessly connected to the Olympic Sports Center. It covers an area of about 3,800 square meters and includes facilities such as basketball courts, extreme skateboard parks, children's sandpits, and rocking horses.

To resolve the height difference on the south side of the Asian Games Mound near Wentao Road, colors from the Asian Games logo extracted, and the Olympic year numbers embedded into the concrete slices, an artistic concrete sculpture is designed to serve both as a resting place for pedestrians and a display for Asian Games knowledge. It is one of the eight major art sculptures in the riverfront project. The prefabricated blue translucent concrete railing not only enhances the integration of the railing with the road surface but also combines comfort for citizens to lean on, convenience for viewing, and aesthetic lighting, becoming a new landmark of the charming riverside.

Yundu Station covers a total construction area of 1945.4 square meters, consisting of one underground floor and one above-ground floor. The underground level is constructed from concrete, while the above-ground level uses a steel structure. The building has a length of 104 meters, a width of 30 meters, and a height of 7.9 meters. Previously, the station site was the cruise wharf located east of Qianjiang Third Bridge. With the imminent opening of the Hangzhou Asian Games, Yundu Station takes on the original wharf's function and the urban basic service system in the new environment. Based on this, the design adopts an approach akin to a surgical intervention on the site. The building seamlessly integrates with its surroundings in shape and function by creating folds in the structure and form and crafting a public activity roof. This approach blurs the once-clear boundaries in the urban landscape, fostering more opportunities for encounters between people at this venue.

To achieve the "floating blue path" and a sequence of changing scenic views, Yundu Station conceals auxiliary spaces such as restrooms, management rooms, and equipment rooms underground. Above ground, a steel structure is utilized, consisting of a repetitive arrangement of four rhomboid blocks. Each block is supported by a pair of parallel diagonal struts and V-shaped diagonal struts; together, these four blocks hold up the roof. Through a well-thought-out structural design while achieving a large cantilever, the construction remains delicate. The eave thickness is only 200mm, creating a floating and transparent architectural effect. The Yundu Station, integrating interior and exterior, distant and close views, and artificial and natural elements, creates a continuous, interactive, and rich space. The hosting of the Asian Games will infuse event-based characteristics into Yundu Station and SanQiao Asian Games Park. Functions such as distribution, relaxation and viewing, and sports experiences will be prevalent during the Asian Games. Yundu Station will return to an accessible "urban site," providing people with a variety of activities stage.