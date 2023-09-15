CasaNova Building / Barcode Architects

+ 14

Design: Dirk Peters and Caro van de Venne - Barcode Architects

Program / Use / Building Function: Residential

Client: VOF Wijnhaven 65 & Wilma Wonen

Beginning Year: 2017

Programme: 116 apartments, commercial space, collective roof garden, shared parking facilities, co-working spaces, hotel rooms for residents' guests, fitness room

Cost Management: VGG

Structural Engineer: Pieters Bouwtechniek

Fire Safety: Abt

City: Rotterdam

Country: The Netherlands

The Muse and CasaNova

In the wake of the economic crisis, Barcode Architects took the initiative in 2013 to develop a tower on the Wijnhaven 69 plot, where The Muse now stands. With an initial plan for the plot at Wijnhaven 69, we also managed to convince the developing party to buy Wijnhaven 65. And so this led to two residential towers designed in synergy with each other.

As a result, CasaNova and the Muse share many common spaces, such as a collective rooftop garden and a kitchen, hotel rooms for guests, co-working spaces, meeting rooms, fitness area, and parcel service room.

Connection with the city centre

CasaNova, part of the high-rise cluster in Wijnhaven, is a striking example of Rotterdam's new generation of towers. Its all-sided and recognisable triangular volume gives a new impetus to the Wijnhaven area, which is transforming from an anonymous office district into a lively part of the city centre. By activating the corner of Wijnhaven, a new enhanced connection is made between the Oude Haven and the Markthal, via the Leuvehaven and the Witte de Withstraat to Museumpark. CasaNova's entrance lobby is extended across the entire depth of the block, from Wijnhaven to Wijnstraat. This new crossing creates movement and activity in both streets and provides residents with a full-fledged entrance from both city sides through a unique 'doorway lobby'.

Sculpture on a plinth

The characteristic shape of CasaNova is a creative response to KCAP's urban plan, which stipulates that for every square metre of ground, 22m³ of building may be returned. The choice was made to cut away volume at the bottom and add volume at the top, so that it appears to balance on a pedestal, like a sculpture. The slender volume creates optimal sightlines and daylight in the surrounding buildings, and space for a 1,600m² roof garden where residents of CasaNova and The Muse can meet each other. By placing the roof garden on level five rather than on the roof the tower, the garden is also connected to the ground level.

The unusual shape gives the apartments spectacular 300-degree views over the city, offering a very special living experience. At the corners of the triangle there are generous balconies of 15m2, designed as an outdoor room of the living space, all exposed to the morning and evening sun. The triangular shape with its tip facing south, allows optimal exposure to sunlight.

Sculpting a facade

The idea of sculpting a tower is also reflected in the facade design. Hand-cut panels of reddish-brown natural stone give the tower an artisanal and warm character. As light changes, the strong relief in the stone constantly gives the building a new look. Towards the top of the tower, the panels get wider and wider, with smoothly polished flattening. The façade design slightly transforms up to the top of the building.

Sharing together

There has been great discussion about subversive behaviour and loneliness in skyscrapers, as well as the question of who are and might be the users of skyscrapers. In response, we have placed a strong focus on common areas and meeting spaces other than the atrium or the elevator. Programmatically, the two towers share the same plinth and provide the comfort of living in the city. The two-hundred residents of the two towers share a 1600m2 roof terrace with collective garden, kitchen, hotel rooms for guests, co-working spaces, meeting rooms, fitness area, and parcel service room.

Casual encounters

Casual encounters and informal conversation that come with them are essential to the sense of community, safety and social cohesion in the tower. An important design intervention was to make a cut between the car park and the residences. For many residents, the car park forms the daily entrance; from the car park you walk into CasaNova through an inviting atrium with a view to the roof terrace, and meet your neighbours before stepping into the lift.

CasaNova, together with The Muse, is an example of the network city, the city where buildings and communities are cleverly connected. No longer two-dimensional, but three-dimensional.