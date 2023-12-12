Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Bridleway House / Guttfield Architecture

Bridleway House / Guttfield Architecture

Save
Bridleway House / Guttfield Architecture

Bridleway House / Guttfield Architecture - Exterior Photography, Table, Windows, FacadeBridleway House / Guttfield Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, BrickBridleway House / Guttfield Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeBridleway House / Guttfield Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam, ChairBridleway House / Guttfield Architecture - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Extension, Residential
Purley on Thames, United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Bridleway House / Guttfield Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Will Scott Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Guttfield Architecture has added a barn-like timber extension to a red brick cottage in rural West Berkshire. Bridleway House replaces a single-story garage directly alongside a public bridleway with a new two-story wing that opens up views of the countryside beyond. The site occupies a prominent location within a Thameside village and the design of the extension was carefully developed to respond to the rural and historic character of the surroundings. At the same time, the architects responded to the client’s desire to make a novel architectural contribution to the village they grew up in and to which they returned later in life.

Save this picture!
Bridleway House / Guttfield Architecture - Exterior Photography, Table, Windows, Facade
© Will Scott Photography
Save this picture!
Bridleway House / Guttfield Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Will Scott Photography

Despite being on the edge of rolling countryside, the cottage didn’t enjoy far-reaching views and the practice was tasked with designing an extension to frame the scenic Thames Valley and North Wessex Downs Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty beyond the cottage’s garden.

Save this picture!
Bridleway House / Guttfield Architecture - Image 18 of 23
Ground Floor Plan

The new wing projects far enough beyond the rear of the cottage to open up long countryside views from the new first floor, which is dedicated to a new master suite. The bedroom is vaulted to follow the barn-like form of the new wing and is lined with birch plywood, incorporating concealed lighting, the bedhead, and a dressing table. A full-width picture window frames the vital countryside vistas, whilst sliding timber shutters provide privacy to the bed area.

Save this picture!
Bridleway House / Guttfield Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Chair, Facade
© Will Scott Photography

A new stair provides access to the new suite and is designed within a glazed slot, which provides daylight to the spaces below. The stair also separates the bedroom from the en-suite shower room, and the landing space forms a small dressing area. At ground floor level a new kitchen and dining room are subtly divided by the steel and plywood staircase and both open out onto a kitchen garden planted with drought-resistant herbs and perennials.

Save this picture!
Bridleway House / Guttfield Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam, Chair
© Will Scott Photography
Save this picture!
Bridleway House / Guttfield Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Will Scott Photography

Warm and natural materials were chosen for the interiors, with birch plywood being used for joinery throughout, including the kitchen, stairs, bathroom, wardrobes, dressing table, and bed. In the kitchen, the red brick external wall along the bridleway is exposed internally to add richness and color. The existing brick wall along the bridleway was rebuilt, wrapping around the new two-story timber volume.

Save this picture!
Bridleway House / Guttfield Architecture - Image 23 of 23
Axonometry

When viewed from the bridleway, the first-floor timber volume is set back behind the brick wall to break down its massing and help it appear smaller. The barn-like form was developed to reflect nearby farm buildings, yet with crisp, minimal detailing and materials. Slim slats of horizontal Siberian Larch not only clad the walls but also neatly enveloped the roof, gutters, and rainwater pipework.

Save this picture!
Bridleway House / Guttfield Architecture - Interior Photography
© Will Scott Photography

Local planners restricted any window openings that might overlook the bridleway, so the architects designed a series of privacy shutters that enabled a limited number of openings to be permitted. The only window on the bridleway side, forming part of the glazed slot to the stair, features a fixed screen of hit-and-miss timber slats that continue the clean lines of the cladding. In the master bedroom, a pair of interwoven larch shutters slide across each other allowing a variety of views and levels of privacy to be created.

Save this picture!
Bridleway House / Guttfield Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed, Beam
© Will Scott Photography

The new extension, including all interiors as well as additional works within the existing cottage, was completed for under £350,000. Fred Guttfield, founder of Guttfield Architecture said: “The design creates something unexpected, yet totally at home within this beautiful village.  An old garage has been transformed into a series of living spaces that are full of light and fun. The pair of interwoven shutters sliding across each other provide a real moment of joy.”

Save this picture!
Bridleway House / Guttfield Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Will Scott Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Guttfield Architecture
Office

Materials

WoodGlassBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionBuildingsResidentialUnited Kingdom

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionBuildingsResidentialUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Bridleway House / Guttfield Architecture" 12 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006802/bridleway-house-guttfield-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags