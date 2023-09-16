Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Puerta Costanera Building / Turner Arquitectos

Puerta Costanera Building / Turner Arquitectos

Puerta Costanera Building / Turner Arquitectos

Puerta Costanera Building / Turner Arquitectos - Windows, FacadePuerta Costanera Building / Turner Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadePuerta Costanera Building / Turner Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, FacadePuerta Costanera Building / Turner Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Glass, Facade, HandrailPuerta Costanera Building / Turner Arquitectos - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Residential
Santiago, Chile
  • Architects: Patricio Turner, Rodrigo Mardones, Josefina Vergara
  • Collaborating Architects: Guillermo Valenzuela, Christian Jensen, Andrea Borraez, Olivia Benoit
  • Developer: Inmobiliaria Única
  • Construction: Fortaleza
  • Engineering: Rafael Gatica
  • Lighting: Turner Iluminación, Magdalena Roa
  • City: Santiago
  • Country: Chile
Puerta Costanera Building / Turner Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Windows
© Nico Saieh
Puerta Costanera Building / Turner Arquitectos - Image 10 of 16
Plan - Location

Text description provided by the architects. The Puerta Costanera building is the first stage of a larger mixed-use project located at the intersection of Nueva Costanera and Américo Vespucio, which is also the connection between Américo Vespucio and Bicentenario parks. Taking this into account, both this building and the ones to come are considered as the first commercial floor in order to create a new public space connecting the parks. 

Puerta Costanera Building / Turner Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nico Saieh
Puerta Costanera Building / Turner Arquitectos - Image 12 of 16
Plan - Ground Floor

The built volume responds to the different urban scales in 3 distinct layers: base, body, and top. The base consists of a plinth formed by a ground floor and a commercial basement, completely open to the surrounding sidewalks, in order to enhance the experience of pedestrians, customers, and building residents when entering the lobby. 

Puerta Costanera Building / Turner Arquitectos - Windows, Facade
© Nico Saieh
Puerta Costanera Building / Turner Arquitectos - Image 13 of 16
Plan - Floors 2 to 9

Then, the body of the building stands out by highlighting only 2 elements presented in an honest and unadorned way: structure and skin. The reinforced concrete structure is presented without coatings or paint, taking advantage of the material's plasticity to curve the terraces, giving more movement to the facades. On the other hand, the building's skin consists of a ventilated facade based on panels and movable metal blinds, which together take care of thermal insulation and solar control. 

Puerta Costanera Building / Turner Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Nico Saieh
Puerta Costanera Building / Turner Arquitectos - Image 15 of 16
Section

Finally, the top of the building is not just a resultant; it was approached as a habitable fifth facade, hiding the technical floor and all its equipment with a large metal ring, visible from a distance and becoming an iconic element within the building's composition.

Puerta Costanera Building / Turner Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Glass, Facade, Handrail
© Nico Saieh
Puerta Costanera Building / Turner Arquitectos - Image 16 of 16
Section
Puerta Costanera Building / Turner Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Fence, Handrail
© Nico Saieh

Address:Av. Nueva Costanera, Vitacura, Región Metropolitana, Chile

Turner Arquitectos
Office

