Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Spain
  5. Despatx / Sagristà-Simó

Despatx / Sagristà-Simó

Save
Despatx / Sagristà-Simó

Despatx / Sagristà-Simó - Exterior Photography, FacadeDespatx / Sagristà-Simó - Exterior Photography, FacadeDespatx / Sagristà-Simó - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ChairDespatx / Sagristà-Simó - Interior Photography, Chair, BeamDespatx / Sagristà-Simó - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Offices Interiors, Detail
La Puebla, Spain
  • Architects: Sagristà-Simó
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  110
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Fullana, Fusteria Rian, Gomila Gost, Hormigones Farrutx, Mármoles Valcaneras
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Despatx / Sagristà-Simó - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Carlos Manuel González Baute
Save this picture!
Despatx / Sagristà-Simó - Image 21 of 25
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Despatx / Sagristà-Simó - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Carlos Manuel González Baute

Text description provided by the architects. Despatx¹; This is how this space is recognized, conceived to take full advantage of life beyond architectural practice, in which architects, their collaborators, clients and friends, find a synthesis of the experience contained in the works that are conceived in this framework and the relationship they establish with their context.

Save this picture!
Despatx / Sagristà-Simó - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Carlos Manuel González Baute

Save this picture!
Despatx / Sagristà-Simó - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Carlos Manuel González Baute

The intervention preserves the party walls and the main façade, captures the constructive potential they hold and adapts the spaces to the programmatic needs of an architectural office.

Save this picture!
Despatx / Sagristà-Simó - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Carlos Manuel González Baute
Save this picture!
Despatx / Sagristà-Simó - Image 25 of 25
Section
Save this picture!
Despatx / Sagristà-Simó - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Handrail
© Carlos Manuel González Baute

It is resolved from open spaces connected through treated openings from floor to ceiling and from side to side, without interruptions; with a minimal use of materials, dispensing with artifices, in which the pre-existing stone, the metal structure, the wood and the glass articulate a space in which the vertical circulation determined by the stairs and the parallel shelving, emphasize linearity and minimize geometries , reinforcing the light aspect of the elements that generate a fluid space, the relationship with the patio, used as a tool for controlling the landscape, to delimit and control the world with which its architecture is related.

Save this picture!
Despatx / Sagristà-Simó - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Carlos Manuel González Baute
Save this picture!
Despatx / Sagristà-Simó - Image 24 of 25
Section
Save this picture!
Despatx / Sagristà-Simó - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Carlos Manuel González Baute

¹ Despatx, this is what an 'office', 'office' is called in Catalan.

Save this picture!
Despatx / Sagristà-Simó - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Carlos Manuel González Baute

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:07420 La Puebla, Balearic Islands, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Sagristà-Simó
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsDetailSpain
Cite: "Despatx / Sagristà-Simó" [Despatx / Sagristà-Simó] 14 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006777/despatx-sagrista-simo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Top #Tags