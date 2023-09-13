Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023
PAIR Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen

PAIR Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen

PAIR Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Exterior Photography, GardenPAIR Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, BeamPAIR Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Interior Photography, Facade, SteelPAIR Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Interior PhotographyPAIR Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Installations & Structures
Jongno-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: Pezo von Ellrichshausen
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  30
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pezo von Ellrichshausen
  • Lead Architects: Pezo von Ellrichshausen (Mauricio Pezo & Sofía von Ellrichshausen)
  • Client: Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism (Seoul Metropolitan Government)
  • Collaborators: Beatrice Pedrotti, Lukas Vajda
  • Local Architects: Simplex Architecture
  • Structure Design: Garam Structural Engineering
  • Construction: Joosung Design Lab. Co. Ltd.
  • Director: Byoung Son Cho
  • Curator: Sara Kim
  • Patrons: Medongaule Garden
  • City: Jongno-gu
  • Country: South Korea
Save this picture!
PAIR Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Sketch
Sketch
PAIR Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Interior Photography
Illustration

Text description provided by the architects. Before any social contract and right after our supposed subjective singularity, there is an individual mirrored in another individual, that is: a couple.

PAIR Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Exterior Photography
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Illustration
Illustration
PAIR Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Interior Photography
Illustration

This unified character, synthesized in the double portrait (from Van Eyck to Hockney), is the idealized and certainly romantic inhabitant for this enigmatic piece. Its figure, a stable equilateral triangle with almost no thickness, a kind of scaleless and building-less pediment, becomes the theatrical setting for a dramatic double relationship: facing its only access, through a projection beyond its interior, turning the facade into a threshold between here and there; once inside, the projection becomes a direct, intimate, and inevitable relationship between one person and another at the opposite end.

PAIR Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Interior Photography, Beam, Facade, Steel
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Sketch
Sketch
Illustration
Illustration

Who are they? Maybe a real couple (a mother and her son, two friends, or two strangers), perhaps a fictional couple (one and their dreams, idols, or shadows).

PAIR Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Illustration
Illustration

The pavilion is certainly a space separate from the everyday world. It is a room for two, a resting place, a meeting space, a void filled with tension. A vertical division, a gap in ordinary life, simply transfigured into a supernatural domain, even into a superstition, appears through an asymmetric peephole cut against the sky, occupying the unreachable corner of the interior. Such is the tension within this compact artifact.

PAIR Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Interior Photography, Facade, Steel
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Sketch
Sketch
Sketch
Sketch

From a distance, its regular silhouette exudes a discreet sense of monumentality, not only as a sign of itself but as a landmark outside of time. In explicit contrast with the surrounding landscape, its mirrored cladding (in a regular pattern of stacked stones) aims to reveal the subtle moods of the local climate. Eventually, this flat figure will become a screen; the sun on the snow or a frozen pyramid for the summer season.

PAIR Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Interior Photography, Windows
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen
PAIR Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Exterior Photography
Sketch
Sketch
Sketch

*Note: The pavilion is conceived in two stages; a temporary installation in the urban context of the Seoul Biennale of Architecture and its complete recycling for the permanent installation in a new botanical garden in Gyeonggi Province.

PAIR Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Exterior Photography
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Project location

Address:Songhyeon-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Top #Tags