The Courtyard House / Atelier Varun Goyal

Principal Architect: Varun Goyal

Architect: Kamal Agrawal

Interior Designer: Deepshika Khatri

Civil Engineer: Pankaj Goyal

Intern Architect: Dolly Chandrawanshi, Vivek

Landscape Architect: Anuja Cambatta

Structural Engineer: R K Chaurasia

Carpentry: Niwas & Amit Suthar, Durg

Project Managers: Vinay Goyal, Mukul Goyal

City: Bhilai

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. The primary inspiration for The Courtyard House project was the idea of fostering family togetherness within a modern context. The key concept was to create two separate yet interconnected homes for two brothers from a joint family, preserving their strong bond while respecting their individual needs for privacy. The central courtyard emerged as the core element, symbolizing unity and providing a shared space for both households. The design was guided by a "Contemporary and Contextual" theme, blending contemporary aesthetics with the local context, and the overarching philosophy emphasized minimalism and a deep connection with nature.

The difficulties or first setbacks encountered:

Maximizing natural light through well-placed windows and skylights was crucial for energy efficiency and aesthetics. Achieving the desired play of light and shadow while maintaining privacy within the house required detailed window design and precise execution. Also, these windows connected the interior with the neighborhood. Kitchen: The most significant challenge in the design process was the creation of functional kitchens for an Indian joint family while maintaining the minimalist and contemporary aesthetic of the project. This required a delicate balance between functionality, storage, and aesthetics in relatively limited kitchen spaces. The solution was to adopt an open kitchen concept, which successfully promoted interaction during meal preparations, making cooking a communal and enjoyable experience for all family members.

The construction of The Courtyard House project employed modern RCC Construction techniques to ensure structural integrity and energy efficiency. The bricks used for making walls were locally available terracotta bricks. The principal materials used in the interior included:

Reclaimed teak wood was thoughtfully integrated, adding warmth, history, and a connection to heritage within the contemporary design. Local Materials: Local materials were prioritized wherever possible to minimize the project's environmental impact. All the materials used were sourced from within the country, keeping the carbon footprint very low.

The spatial configuration of The Courtyard House was meticulously planned to balance family interactions and individual privacy. Here's a more detailed breakdown of the spatial layout and the main reasons behind it:

Each home featured distinct main entrances, and separate service entrances were also created for discreet staff movement, enhancing the practicality and efficiency of the household operations. Optimal Ventilation and Natural Light: The strategic placement of fenestrations, windows, and skylights was designed to maximize natural ventilation and daylight. This improved the overall living experience and reduced reliance on artificial lighting and climate control.

The accomplished spatial configuration successfully balanced togetherness and privacy, creating a harmonious and functional living environment for the residents. Each design element was thoughtfully considered to ensure that the space catered to the specific needs and aspirations of the clients while adhering to the principles of contemporary design and minimalism.