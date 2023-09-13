Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Security
  4. Germany
  5. Bavarian State Police in Passau / wulf architekten

Bavarian State Police in Passau / wulf architekten

Save
Bavarian State Police in Passau / wulf architekten

Bavarian State Police in Passau / wulf architekten - Exterior Photography, FacadeBavarian State Police in Passau / wulf architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeBavarian State Police in Passau / wulf architekten - Windows, FacadeBavarian State Police in Passau / wulf architekten - Interior PhotographyBavarian State Police in Passau / wulf architekten - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Security, Buildings
Passau, Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Bavarian State Police in Passau / wulf architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Brigida González for wulf architekten

Text description provided by the architects. The clearly defined rectangular contour parallel to Karlsbader Straße creates an ordering structure in the urban environment. The scale and shape of the building correspond to its overall importance. The chosen courtyard type is adapted to the slope of the terrain and exaggerates it in its silhouette to an emblematic type.

Save this picture!
Bavarian State Police in Passau / wulf architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Brigida González for wulf architekten
Save this picture!
Bavarian State Police in Passau / wulf architekten - Windows, Facade
© Brigida González for wulf architekten
Save this picture!
Bavarian State Police in Passau / wulf architekten - Image 16 of 16
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Bavarian State Police in Passau / wulf architekten - Interior Photography
© Brigida González for wulf architekten

The height graduation and horizontal structuring of the facade, create an exciting dialogue with the ground slope. A consistent high-grade appearance is created by the chosen integrative building type. The new building, consistently designed as a courtyard, does not fall into a main building and a garage building but combines the different uses into a coherent structure.

Save this picture!
Bavarian State Police in Passau / wulf architekten - Interior Photography
© Brigida González for wulf architekten

The advantage of the courtyard type is also evident in the urban development: as the new building is designed as a whole, the secured police yard areas, which are usually located in front of the building and impair the urban environment, can be eliminated. Therefore, the state police can turn to the public as a matter of course and does not seem like a hermetically sealed fortress in the city.

Save this picture!
Bavarian State Police in Passau / wulf architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Brigida González for wulf architekten

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Karlsbader Str. 15, 94036 Passau, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
wulf architekten
Office

Materials

WoodGlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureSecurityBuildingsGermany

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureSecurityBuildingsGermany
Cite: "Bavarian State Police in Passau / wulf architekten" 13 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006689/bavarian-state-police-in-passau-wulf-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags