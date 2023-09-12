Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
House At Terubok / CDG Architects

House At Terubok / CDG Architects

House At Terubok / CDG Architects - Interior Photography, StairsHouse At Terubok / CDG Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, BedHouse At Terubok / CDG Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailHouse At Terubok / CDG Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse At Terubok / CDG Architects

Houses
Singapore
House At Terubok / CDG Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ong Chan Hao

Text description provided by the architects. The landed house typology is often a battleground of competing facets of public regulations, private economics, and creative design in land scarce Singapore. One common type is the semi-detached house which is a dwelling that shares a boundary party wall with its neighbour, in effect allowing only a three-sided frontage to its exterior, which more often than not is just a few metres away from the neighbour’s.

House At Terubok / CDG Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Ong Chan Hao
House At Terubok / CDG Architects - Image 19 of 25
Plan - 1st floor
House At Terubok / CDG Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Beam
© Ong Chan Hao

House at Terubok is an architectural response to the clients’ brief for a small multi-generational family house that could allow its members and other family and friends to share and enjoy ample common areas without impeding on their privacy. This was approached as an exercise of balance that maximised the permissable building envelope and expressing this maximum volume as an outer "skin", while crafting out as much quality space as possible within its compact site.

House At Terubok / CDG Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Ong Chan Hao
House At Terubok / CDG Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Ong Chan Hao

Two fairface reinforced concrete walls serve as strong flanks that contain the spatial programs, while porosity and privacy at the street-front are balanced using facade screening and greenery, which presents the front of the house organically, as a contrast (and complement) to the strict and controlled demeanour of its sides.

House At Terubok / CDG Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Ong Chan Hao
House At Terubok / CDG Architects - Image 24 of 25
Longitudinal Section
House At Terubok / CDG Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa
© Ong Chan Hao

Planters within the naturally ventilated incision between the bathrooms and party wall provide an environmental filter for cross-ventilation, and in turn help create a meaningful connection to the outdoor space that the existing site lacked.

House At Terubok / CDG Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ong Chan Hao
House At Terubok / CDG Architects - Image 18 of 25
Concept Diagram

The interior layouts are conceptualised around the creation of an airwell that captured as much natural light and air as possible, and by pulling the main living spaces and bedrooms away from the party wall, creates a naturally ventilated incision that runs high and long. This strategy of organising as much of the interior spaces around this airwell and internalising the aspect of these spaces, focuses on taking advantage of the few things that are still abundantly free yet very important in a small site – light and air, while still maintaining privacy from the neighbours. 

House At Terubok / CDG Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ong Chan Hao

Project gallery

CDG Architects
SteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSingapore

Cite: "House At Terubok / CDG Architects" 12 Sep 2023. ArchDaily.

