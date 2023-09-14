2102CON Local renovation / Terrario Arquitectura

+ 8

Houses, Extension • Madrid, Spain Architects: Terrario Arquitectura

Lead Architects: Luis Bernardo Vaamonde, Ana Méndez Garzo, Ignacio Burgos González

Text description provided by the architects. The project comes from the need to extend an urban dwelling, which due to its location could not grow any further, but in which the client demanded a series of spaces that he was missing: an office for teleworking, storage room, games room, library, party and meeting room...etc.

The acquisition of these premises as an extension of his home led to the relocation of part of the housing programme, giving rise to a space reserved for everything that is "extra", for everything that is out of the ordinary.

The 80 m2 space includes in its design small pieces of programme that are arranged along the irregular perimeter. This generates a large multi-purpose central room in the interior, which is shown off according to its character: wood for the kitchen, doors concealed in panelling for the storage room and bathroom, and glass for the offices.