World
2102CON Local renovation / Terrario Arquitectura

2102CON Local renovation / Terrario Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen2102CON Local renovation / Terrario Arquitectura - Interior Photography2102CON Local renovation / Terrario Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows2102CON Local renovation / Terrario Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Door, Windows

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses, Extension
Madrid, Spain
  Architects: Terrario Arquitectura
  Area:  861 ft²
  Year:  2021
  Photographs
    Photographs: Terrario Arquitectura
  Lead Architects: Luis Bernardo Vaamonde, Ana Méndez Garzo, Ignacio Burgos González
© Terrario Arquitectura
© Terrario Arquitectura
Axo
Axo
© Terrario Arquitectura
© Terrario Arquitectura

Text description provided by the architects. The project comes from the need to extend an urban dwelling, which due to its location could not grow any further, but in which the client demanded a series of spaces that he was missing: an office for teleworking, storage room, games room, library, party and meeting room...etc.

© Terrario Arquitectura
© Terrario Arquitectura
Plan - Previous state
Plan - Previous state

The acquisition of these premises as an extension of his home led to the relocation of part of the housing programme, giving rise to a space reserved for everything that is "extra", for everything that is out of the ordinary.

© Terrario Arquitectura
© Terrario Arquitectura
Plan - Renovated state
Plan - Renovated state

The 80 m2 space includes in its design small pieces of programme that are arranged along the irregular perimeter. This generates a large multi-purpose central room in the interior, which is shown off according to its character: wood for the kitchen, doors concealed in panelling for the storage room and bathroom, and glass for the offices.

© Terrario Arquitectura
© Terrario Arquitectura

Terrario Arquitectura
Materials

Wood, Glass

Projects, Built Projects, Selected Projects, Residential Architecture, Houses, Refurbishment, Extension, Spain

Cite: "2102CON Local renovation / Terrario Arquitectura" [2102CON Reforma de local / Terrario Arquitectura] 14 Sep 2023. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags