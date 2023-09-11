Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Ibi House / Arkitekt Associados

Ibi House / Arkitekt Associados

Ibi House / Arkitekt Associados

Ibi House / Arkitekt Associados - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows, Deck

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Extension
Ibiúna, Brazil
  • Architects: Arkitekt Associados
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  320
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Evelyn Müller
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Neolith, A+Larong, Cipó da Mata, Cobrire, Dalle Piagge, Defragoso, Labluz, Monica Cohen, OroStones, Palimanan, Portinari, Portobello, REKA, Uma
  • Lead Architects: Alessandra Riera
  • Collaborators: Ana Claudia D´Errico, Andre Soares, Rodolfo Oliveira
  • Landscape: Cris Bermudez paisagismo
  • Engineering: Techcorp engenharia
  • Structure: MR2 Estruturas
  • Lighting : Arkitekt + Ana Claudia D´Errico
  • Woodworks: S.A. Alves Moveis
  • City: Ibiúna
  • Country: Brazil
Ibi House / Arkitekt Associados - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Evelyn Müller

Text description provided by the architects. The Casa Ibi project began with a request for a small renovation in the gourmet annex, an expansion of a bedroom, and a small modification in the decoration. 

During the process, the client became enchanted with the project and the renovation gained momentum. 

Ibi House / Arkitekt Associados - Exterior Photography, Windows, Courtyard
© Evelyn Müller

We started with the concept of keeping the brick facade and the rustic style, so we decided to make all the other external walls with a texture of the same color as the bricks to create harmony. This color was developed from the powder of the existing brick specifically for this project. The flooring of the external area was also completely changed from white to red sandstone, blending the floor and walls without creating contrasts and highlighting the new and the old. 

Ibi House / Arkitekt Associados - Exterior Photography, Chair, Windows, Patio
© Evelyn Müller

The focus here is to make the spaces pleasant and functional without excesses. Casa Ibi is pure well-being. 

Ibi House / Arkitekt Associados - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Evelyn Müller

The main house underwent a total revitalization where living rooms, bedrooms, and bathrooms received new finishes. The kitchen was expanded, gained light and color, and doors that allow its integration with the dining room. 

Ibi House / Arkitekt Associados - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Chair
© Evelyn Müller
Ibi House / Arkitekt Associados - Image 38 of 41
Ground floor plan
Ibi House / Arkitekt Associados - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Evelyn Müller

The annex came to life. The gourmet space with a pizza oven, wood-fired oven, and barbecue integrated with the sauna and powder room make the pool leisure area perfect for weekends. Its coverings also follow the premise of continuity, using the same color on the floor, walls, and countertop, highlighting only the ceiling, where wooden beams from the pergola continue into the interior area, among them, we opted for bamboo lining, a traditional product of Brazilian craftsmanship that is handcrafted and still has acoustic comfort as one of its functions. The doors open fully, creating cross ventilation that eliminates the need for fans and air conditioning. 

Ibi House / Arkitekt Associados - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Countertop, Beam, Brick
© Evelyn Müller

Special mention to the balcony that extends to the valley with a privileged view of the dam and the delightful shade of the trees. The sauna was designed in glass with the benches facing the pool area and a view of the garden, creating integration between the sauna, pool, and whirlpool users. 

Ibi House / Arkitekt Associados - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows, Deck, Patio
© Evelyn Müller

The cabinetry is a strong point of this project, timeless, bringing coziness and functionality to this countryside house. We opted for eucalyptus wood, light, with a slight rusticity, combined with green lacquer paint and details on the cabinet doors with straw that bring emotional memory and serve the function of ventilation. 

Ibi House / Arkitekt Associados - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Evelyn Müller
Ibi House / Arkitekt Associados - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam, Deck, Patio
© Evelyn Müller

The decoration is neutral, highlighting the client's collection of artworks. The same concept was used in the choice of furniture, Brazilian designers and signed pieces compose the environments. 

Ibi House / Arkitekt Associados - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows, Deck
© Evelyn Müller

Another highlight of this project was the integration between the main house and the annex. The spaces were integrated using pergolas with glass covers, where balconies and benches emerged, creating spaces for relaxation and appreciation of nature. The external paths and walks were redone, changing the position of the car shelter freed the view from the front of the house, and landscaping took the spotlight.

Ibi House / Arkitekt Associados - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Evelyn Müller

Arkitekt Associados
Wood

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Extension Brazil

Cite: "Ibi House / Arkitekt Associados" [Casa Ibi / Arkitekt Associados] 11 Sep 2023. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags