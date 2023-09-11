Ibi House / Arkitekt Associados

+ 36

Houses, Extension • Ibiúna, Brazil Architects: Arkitekt Associados

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 320 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Evelyn Müller

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Neolith A+Larong , Cipó da Mata , Cobrire , Dalle Piagge , Defragoso , Labluz , Monica Cohen , OroStones , Palimanan , Portinari , Portobello , REKA , Uma Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Alessandra Riera

Collaborators: Ana Claudia D´Errico, Andre Soares, Rodolfo Oliveira

Landscape: Cris Bermudez paisagismo

Engineering: Techcorp engenharia

Structure: MR2 Estruturas

Lighting : Arkitekt + Ana Claudia D´Errico

Woodworks: S.A. Alves Moveis

City: Ibiúna

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Casa Ibi project began with a request for a small renovation in the gourmet annex, an expansion of a bedroom, and a small modification in the decoration.

During the process, the client became enchanted with the project and the renovation gained momentum.

We started with the concept of keeping the brick facade and the rustic style, so we decided to make all the other external walls with a texture of the same color as the bricks to create harmony. This color was developed from the powder of the existing brick specifically for this project. The flooring of the external area was also completely changed from white to red sandstone, blending the floor and walls without creating contrasts and highlighting the new and the old.

The focus here is to make the spaces pleasant and functional without excesses. Casa Ibi is pure well-being.

The main house underwent a total revitalization where living rooms, bedrooms, and bathrooms received new finishes. The kitchen was expanded, gained light and color, and doors that allow its integration with the dining room.

The annex came to life. The gourmet space with a pizza oven, wood-fired oven, and barbecue integrated with the sauna and powder room make the pool leisure area perfect for weekends. Its coverings also follow the premise of continuity, using the same color on the floor, walls, and countertop, highlighting only the ceiling, where wooden beams from the pergola continue into the interior area, among them, we opted for bamboo lining, a traditional product of Brazilian craftsmanship that is handcrafted and still has acoustic comfort as one of its functions. The doors open fully, creating cross ventilation that eliminates the need for fans and air conditioning.

Special mention to the balcony that extends to the valley with a privileged view of the dam and the delightful shade of the trees. The sauna was designed in glass with the benches facing the pool area and a view of the garden, creating integration between the sauna, pool, and whirlpool users.

The cabinetry is a strong point of this project, timeless, bringing coziness and functionality to this countryside house. We opted for eucalyptus wood, light, with a slight rusticity, combined with green lacquer paint and details on the cabinet doors with straw that bring emotional memory and serve the function of ventilation.

The decoration is neutral, highlighting the client's collection of artworks. The same concept was used in the choice of furniture, Brazilian designers and signed pieces compose the environments.

Another highlight of this project was the integration between the main house and the annex. The spaces were integrated using pergolas with glass covers, where balconies and benches emerged, creating spaces for relaxation and appreciation of nature. The external paths and walks were redone, changing the position of the car shelter freed the view from the front of the house, and landscaping took the spotlight.