Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Argentina
  5. House in Olivos / Arq. Carlos A. Jurado

House in Olivos / Arq. Carlos A. Jurado

Save
House in Olivos / Arq. Carlos A. Jurado

House in Olivos / Arq. Carlos A. Jurado - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse in Olivos / Arq. Carlos A. Jurado - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse in Olivos / Arq. Carlos A. Jurado - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, WindowsHouse in Olivos / Arq. Carlos A. Jurado - Interior Photography, Windows, Countertop, SinkHouse in Olivos / Arq. Carlos A. Jurado - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Renovation
Olivos, Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House in Olivos / Arq. Carlos A. Jurado - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Federico Cairoli
Save this picture!
House in Olivos / Arq. Carlos A. Jurado - Image 19 of 29
Axo 1
Save this picture!
House in Olivos / Arq. Carlos A. Jurado - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Federico Cairoli

Text description provided by the architects. The housing is located within the framework of a renovation in which there was only one floor on a 75m2 plot, in which the housing occupied 2/3 of the footprint. The layout of the house was directly related to a 9m tall tree (ficus) on its southwest facade. 

Save this picture!
House in Olivos / Arq. Carlos A. Jurado - Interior Photography, Facade
© Federico Cairoli
Save this picture!
House in Olivos / Arq. Carlos A. Jurado - Image 23 of 29
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
House in Olivos / Arq. Carlos A. Jurado - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Federico Cairoli

The project is a house for a family of three members. The house is based on the creation of a new floor for a more private program, freeing up the ground floor and integrating the two floors with a staircase that was previously external and is now fully integrated into the project. At that time, the house had a relationship with the external patio, which was manifested through the texture of the materials, particularly the splatter-type plaster that was restored and left as a trace of how the house related to the exterior facades. This material gave rise to the new floor generating a smooth texture, creating a dialogue with the existing trace, which is manifested in the internal and external journey of the house. 

Save this picture!
House in Olivos / Arq. Carlos A. Jurado - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Federico Cairoli
Save this picture!
House in Olivos / Arq. Carlos A. Jurado - Image 24 of 29
First floor plan
Save this picture!
House in Olivos / Arq. Carlos A. Jurado - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Federico Cairoli

Its main facade, facing southwest, included the creation of a dormer window on the northeast corner that currently provides light to the entire house and highlights the texture of the old finishing material. This dormer window coincides with the main staircase of the house, which enhances the workspace of the house overlooking the same staircase. 

Save this picture!
House in Olivos / Arq. Carlos A. Jurado - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Federico Cairoli
Save this picture!
House in Olivos / Arq. Carlos A. Jurado - Image 25 of 29
Roof plan
Save this picture!
House in Olivos / Arq. Carlos A. Jurado - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Countertop, Sink
© Federico Cairoli

There was an explicit intention to prioritize the more social spaces of the house and emphasize the interior-exterior connection, establishing direct relationships between them. This is why the first operation of the house is to completely free up the ground floor and leave a kitchen that integrates with the living room and is also connected to the access patio. In addition to this, a new exterior staircase was proposed to continue the existing staircase and create a vertical route that connects to the new terrace, which is partially protected by the canopy of the tree (ficus) at the main entrance.

Save this picture!
House in Olivos / Arq. Carlos A. Jurado - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Handrail
© Federico Cairoli
Save this picture!
House in Olivos / Arq. Carlos A. Jurado - Image 26 of 29
Section AA
Save this picture!
House in Olivos / Arq. Carlos A. Jurado - Interior Photography
© Federico Cairoli

The wooden openings (solid aged cedar) along with the furniture in the house (cedar, paradise, and guatambu) were designed and built entirely in the studio's own workshop. This allowed for different tests and the furniture was directly related to the project to improve the spatial quality, enriching the construction process of the work. 

Save this picture!
House in Olivos / Arq. Carlos A. Jurado - Interior Photography, Windows
© Federico Cairoli

The main intention has been to create a sense of shelter in which the openings, including the dormer window, allow sunlight to enter, generating shadows and textures with the pre-existing elements that change throughout the day and year.

Save this picture!
House in Olivos / Arq. Carlos A. Jurado - Exterior Photography
© Federico Cairoli
Save this picture!
House in Olivos / Arq. Carlos A. Jurado - Image 27 of 29
Section BB
Save this picture!
House in Olivos / Arq. Carlos A. Jurado - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Federico Cairoli

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Olivos, Provincia de Buenos Aires, Argentina

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Arq. Carlos A. Jurado
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationArgentina
Cite: "House in Olivos / Arq. Carlos A. Jurado" [Casa en Olivos / Arq. Carlos A. Jurado] 10 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006587/house-in-olivos-arq-carlos-a-jurado> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags