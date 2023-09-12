Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Healthcare Architecture
  4. Greece
  5. The Apple Tree Pediatrician’s Office / studiomateriality

The Apple Tree Pediatrician’s Office / studiomateriality

Save
The Apple Tree Pediatrician’s Office / studiomateriality

The Apple Tree Pediatrician’s Office / studiomateriality - Interior Photography, Door, WindowsThe Apple Tree Pediatrician’s Office / studiomateriality - Interior Photography, WindowsThe Apple Tree Pediatrician’s Office / studiomateriality - Interior Photography, BathroomThe Apple Tree Pediatrician’s Office / studiomateriality - Interior Photography, Chair, BedroomThe Apple Tree Pediatrician’s Office / studiomateriality - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Healthcare Architecture, Clinic, Healthcare Interiors
Kozani, Greece
  • Lead Designer: Miltos Kontogiannis
  • Project Manager: Serafeim Pappas
  • Design Team: Iakovina Syrianou, Chrysi Koularmani
  • Interiors – Fabrics: Solo Athens
  • City: Kozani
  • Country: Greece
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Apple Tree Pediatrician’s Office / studiomateriality - Interior Photography, Door, Windows
© Alina Lefa​

Text description provided by the architects. An apple a day keeps the doctor away! - Once again studiomateriality blurs the line between work and fun by turning a pediatrician’s office into a landscape of color that won’t be ignored and everyone is invited! Studiomateriality created a playful setting of color for children with a Memphis touch, where color is a strong element of surprise, suggesting the different spaces.

Save this picture!
The Apple Tree Pediatrician’s Office / studiomateriality - Image 19 of 23
Plan

The curved doors and round windows were designed to contrast the typical spatial configuration of the square plan. The conceptual strength of this project lies in the fragmentation of the various facility rooms, by the use of extreme colors, radical shapes, and inspired openings to suggest the different uses.

Save this picture!
The Apple Tree Pediatrician’s Office / studiomateriality - Interior Photography, Windows
© Alina Lefa​
Save this picture!
The Apple Tree Pediatrician’s Office / studiomateriality - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Alina Lefa​

The ‘apple tree’ project serves as a cheerful and stress-free environment for the prospective young visitors but also their parents, as no one is too old to swing. Children are invited to act as protagonists in a play of interaction with meaningful volumetric elements, climbing walls, bright colors, flashing apples, and moving lobsters!  All together adds up to a tactile experience of positive agony during the visit to the doctor!

Save this picture!
The Apple Tree Pediatrician’s Office / studiomateriality - Interior Photography, Chair, Bedroom
© Alina Lefa​
Save this picture!
The Apple Tree Pediatrician’s Office / studiomateriality - Image 21 of 23
Section B

A wisdom bliss is shared with the little guests, quoting the notorious saying ‘An apple a day keeps the doctor away!’ visualized with the studiomateriality typographic way. - Enjoy and don’t forget to eat your apple!

Save this picture!
The Apple Tree Pediatrician’s Office / studiomateriality - Interior Photography, Table
© Alina Lefa​

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Odisea Androutsou 37, Kozani 501 00, Greece

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
studiomateriality
Office

Materials

WoodGlassFabric

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcareclinicInterior DesignHealthcare InteriorsGreece

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassFabricProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcareclinicInterior DesignHealthcare InteriorsGreece
Cite: "The Apple Tree Pediatrician’s Office / studiomateriality" 12 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006567/the-apple-tree-pediatricians-office-studiomateriality> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Top #Tags