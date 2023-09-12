The Apple Tree Pediatrician’s Office / studiomateriality

+ 18

Lead Designer: Miltos Kontogiannis

Project Manager: Serafeim Pappas

Design Team: Iakovina Syrianou, Chrysi Koularmani

Interiors – Fabrics: Solo Athens

City: Kozani

Country: Greece

Text description provided by the architects. An apple a day keeps the doctor away! - Once again studiomateriality blurs the line between work and fun by turning a pediatrician’s office into a landscape of color that won’t be ignored and everyone is invited! Studiomateriality created a playful setting of color for children with a Memphis touch, where color is a strong element of surprise, suggesting the different spaces.

The curved doors and round windows were designed to contrast the typical spatial configuration of the square plan. The conceptual strength of this project lies in the fragmentation of the various facility rooms, by the use of extreme colors, radical shapes, and inspired openings to suggest the different uses.

The ‘apple tree’ project serves as a cheerful and stress-free environment for the prospective young visitors but also their parents, as no one is too old to swing. Children are invited to act as protagonists in a play of interaction with meaningful volumetric elements, climbing walls, bright colors, flashing apples, and moving lobsters! All together adds up to a tactile experience of positive agony during the visit to the doctor!

A wisdom bliss is shared with the little guests, quoting the notorious saying ‘An apple a day keeps the doctor away!’ visualized with the studiomateriality typographic way. - Enjoy and don’t forget to eat your apple!