© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  Araucárias House / Alexandra Lima Demenighi + Rodrigo Vargas Souza

Araucárias House / Alexandra Lima Demenighi + Rodrigo Vargas Souza

Araucárias House / Alexandra Lima Demenighi + Rodrigo Vargas Souza

Araucárias House / Alexandra Lima Demenighi + Rodrigo Vargas Souza - Exterior Photography, ForestAraucárias House / Alexandra Lima Demenighi + Rodrigo Vargas Souza - Interior Photography, Facade, GardenAraucárias House / Alexandra Lima Demenighi + Rodrigo Vargas Souza - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Countertop, Beam, ChairAraucárias House / Alexandra Lima Demenighi + Rodrigo Vargas Souza - Exterior Photography, ForestAraucárias House / Alexandra Lima Demenighi + Rodrigo Vargas Souza - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Rio Rufino, Brazil
Araucárias House / Alexandra Lima Demenighi + Rodrigo Vargas Souza - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Mauro Goulart

Text description provided by the architects. An architecture for the cold of the mountains, for the temperate climate of the south, and an aesthetic of cold as a starting point. For the writer Italo Calvino, lightness, speed, exactitude, visibility, multiplicity, and consistency are the six propositions of virtues that literature can save. These propositions were also the guidelines that guided the conception of this project.

Araucárias House / Alexandra Lima Demenighi + Rodrigo Vargas Souza - Interior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Mauro Goulart
Araucárias House / Alexandra Lima Demenighi + Rodrigo Vargas Souza - Image 23 of 30
Floor plan
Araucárias House / Alexandra Lima Demenighi + Rodrigo Vargas Souza - Interior Photography, Beam, Garden
© Mauro Goulart

An aerodynamic architecture placed with exactitude on top of a small hill in an Araucaria forest in Serra Catarinense. The residence is formed by two volumes with sloping roofs towards the center and joined by a central glassed and transparent void. The volumes divide the social and intimate spaces and at their ends the glassed frames frame and highlight the landscape in an invitation to contemplation! Wood is the protagonist of the project, together with black metal roofing, exposed concrete, and glass. The external closure is made of metal roofing with thermal insulation to isolate it from the cold, while the internal cladding is all wood. The floor is made of burnt cement in the social volume and wooden planks in the intimate volume.

Araucárias House / Alexandra Lima Demenighi + Rodrigo Vargas Souza - Exterior Photography, Chair
© Mauro Goulart
Araucárias House / Alexandra Lima Demenighi + Rodrigo Vargas Souza - Image 25 of 30
Sections
Araucárias House / Alexandra Lima Demenighi + Rodrigo Vargas Souza - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Countertop, Beam, Chair
© Mauro Goulart

The east facade is all glassed and opens onto a large wooden platform (deck) with a ground fire, where it is possible to view a large valley. On the west facade, there are large openings that allow not only cross ventilation between the volumes but also the use of passive solar heating in the intimate volume. In the suite, there is a bathtub that has a view of the denser forest of the terrain. The heat-generating elements: fireplace, grill, and wood stove, are made of reinforced concrete. Inside the stove, there is a coil that heats the suite's water. The adopted construction system was the lightweight structural system of planted forest wood (Light Wood Frame). The panel method was used for wall assembly, which brought more speed and caused less impact on the terrain.

Araucárias House / Alexandra Lima Demenighi + Rodrigo Vargas Souza - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Mauro Goulart

Cite: "Araucárias House / Alexandra Lima Demenighi + Rodrigo Vargas Souza" [Vivenda das Araucárias / Alexandra Lima Demenighi + Rodrigo Vargas Souza] 09 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006544/araucarias-house-alexandra-lima-demenighi-plus-rodrigo-vargas-souza> ISSN 0719-8884

