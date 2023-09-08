Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
YCON Residential Building / Studioninedots

YCON Residential Building / Studioninedots

YCON Residential Building / Studioninedots

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  • Design Team: Albert Herder, Vincent van der Klei, Metin van Zijl, Arie van der Neut, Dennis Roest, Jurjen van der Horst, Gerty Daniëls, Anouk van Deuzen
  • Collaborators: Vink Bouw, De Dakdokters, Cauberg Huygen, AtelierBouwkunde, Visietech, Pieters Bouwtechniek
  • Client: OntwerpJeWoning, Vink Bouw
  • City: Amsterdam
  • Country: The Netherlands
YCON Residential Building / Studioninedots - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sebastian van Damme

Text description provided by the architects. YCON is a small-scale residential building in our circular urban plan Cityplot Buiksloterham in Amsterdam. Designed from the outside in, YCON features a frontage consisting of outdoor rooms, alternating with staggered stacked gardens. This vertical landscape forms a new, green eye- catcher from the surrounding streets and canals, and creates an environment suited to future-proof living in the city.

YCON Residential Building / Studioninedots - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sebastian van Damme
YCON Residential Building / Studioninedots - Exterior Photography, Windows, Glass, Facade
© Sebastian van Damme

We designed YCON's outdoor rooms to function as fully-fledged living spaces, no matter the shifting rhythms of the day and seasons. Storey-high, folding glass walls can fully close or open the rooms, providing extended living space at all times.

YCON Residential Building / Studioninedots - Interior Photography
© Sebastian van Damme

Each outdoor room adjoins a generous, shared garden, which changes position on each floor. The gardens contribute to cooling and air purification and attract insects and butterflies. Together, the greenery and the focus on comfort turn the outdoor rooms into the favorite places in the house.

YCON Residential Building / Studioninedots - Image 15 of 15

The building's structure is made with prefabricated, demountable concrete elements, so it could possibly be dismantled and reused in the future. To support the facade gardens, the structure integrates a thick, sunken layer of soil sufficient to grow a variety of native plants, shrubs, flowers, and vegetables. Through the roof, rainwater is collected, stored, and reused for garden irrigation, reducing the pressure of excess rainwater on the sewage system.

YCON Residential Building / Studioninedots - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Sebastian van Damme
YCON Residential Building / Studioninedots - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Steel
© Sebastian van Damme

The five-story building accommodates 12 apartments and a communal green courtyard with bicycle storage on the ground floor. As the plot benefits from a waterfront location and sunny orientation, YCON’s green appearance will become increasingly lush for years to come. The dynamic facade and the materials suited to the industrial context of the area make YCON an architectural icon in Amsterdam Buiksloterham.

YCON Residential Building / Studioninedots - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Cityscape
© Sebastian van Damme

Studioninedots
Residential Architecture Housing Apartments The Netherlands
Cite: "YCON Residential Building / Studioninedots" 08 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006543/ycon-residential-building-studioninedots> ISSN 0719-8884

