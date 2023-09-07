Perer Cabin / Arnau Vergés Tejero

+ 6

Construction Manager: Arnau Vergés Tejero

Project Team: Arnau Vergés Tejero, Jordi Cusidó

Construction: Construccions Josep Xarles

Carpenter : Mobles Joan Prat

Installations : Instal·lacions Jomi

City: Olot

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. An architectural object that identifies a landscape, a landmark for the people of the place, a box that protects the precious treasure of memory.

A cabin that only contained poetry, brick pillars hanging from the sky, an evocative roof praying to survive its last snowfall. The charm of abandonment is a fleeting mirage that cannot be sustained forever.

Converting this tool of our rural tradition into a home is the objective of the commission. To tackle the project, we analyze and maintain the proportions of the building, measure the relationships that exist between the void and the solid, assume the basic structural scheme, and idolize its composition of materials.

We fill the gaps with glass and air, creating large windows and porches for social spaces, and lattices or windows for the bedrooms and bathrooms; we preserve and consolidate all the elements of the structure to integrate them into the project and give them a new meaning; we experiment with lime mortars and volcanic clay for interior and exterior coatings faithful to the existing ones; we use handmade ceramic materials. We strive to be true.

And all this, because we would like our construction to also arise from necessity and tradition. Because we would like to graft ourselves onto them. And because, to take a step forward, often you have to take two steps back.