Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Perer Cabin / Arnau Vergés Tejero

Perer Cabin / Arnau Vergés Tejero

Save
Perer Cabin / Arnau Vergés Tejero

Perer Cabin / Arnau Vergés Tejero - Exterior PhotographyPerer Cabin / Arnau Vergés Tejero - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadePerer Cabin / Arnau Vergés Tejero - Interior Photography, Chair, BeamPerer Cabin / Arnau Vergés Tejero - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Beam, WindowsPerer Cabin / Arnau Vergés Tejero - More Images+ 6

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Olot, Spain
  • Construction Manager: Arnau Vergés Tejero
  • Project Team: Arnau Vergés Tejero, Jordi Cusidó
  • Construction: Construccions Josep Xarles
  • Carpenter : Mobles Joan Prat
  • Installations : Instal·lacions Jomi
  • City: Olot
  • Country: Spain
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Perer Cabin / Arnau Vergés Tejero - Exterior Photography
© Marc Torra_fragments.cat
Save this picture!
Perer Cabin / Arnau Vergés Tejero - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Marc Torra_fragments.cat

Text description provided by the architects. An architectural object that identifies a landscape, a landmark for the people of the place, a box that protects the precious treasure of memory. 

Save this picture!
Perer Cabin / Arnau Vergés Tejero - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Marc Torra_fragments.cat
Save this picture!
Perer Cabin / Arnau Vergés Tejero - Image 10 of 11
Sketches - existing/proposed intervention
Save this picture!
Perer Cabin / Arnau Vergés Tejero - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Marc Torra_fragments.cat

A cabin that only contained poetry, brick pillars hanging from the sky, an evocative roof praying to survive its last snowfall. The charm of abandonment is a fleeting mirage that cannot be sustained forever. 

Save this picture!
Perer Cabin / Arnau Vergés Tejero - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Marc Torra_fragments.cat
Save this picture!
Perer Cabin / Arnau Vergés Tejero - Image 11 of 11
Section - South facade - Ground floor plan - first floor plan
Save this picture!
Perer Cabin / Arnau Vergés Tejero - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Beam, Windows
© Marc Torra_fragments.cat

Converting this tool of our rural tradition into a home is the objective of the commission. To tackle the project, we analyze and maintain the proportions of the building, measure the relationships that exist between the void and the solid, assume the basic structural scheme, and idolize its composition of materials.

We fill the gaps with glass and air, creating large windows and porches for social spaces, and lattices or windows for the bedrooms and bathrooms; we preserve and consolidate all the elements of the structure to integrate them into the project and give them a new meaning; we experiment with lime mortars and volcanic clay for interior and exterior coatings faithful to the existing ones; we use handmade ceramic materials. We strive to be true.

Save this picture!
Perer Cabin / Arnau Vergés Tejero - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade, Beam, Column
© Marc Torra_fragments.cat

And all this, because we would like our construction to also arise from necessity and tradition. Because we would like to graft ourselves onto them. And because, to take a step forward, often you have to take two steps back.

Save this picture!
Perer Cabin / Arnau Vergés Tejero - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, Column
© Marc Torra_fragments.cat

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Arnau Vergés Tejero
Office

Materials

WoodStoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain

Materials and Tags

WoodStoneConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain
Cite: "Perer Cabin / Arnau Vergés Tejero" [La cabanya del Perer / Arnau Vergés Tejero] 07 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006509/perer-cabin-arnau-verges-tejero> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags