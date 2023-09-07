Nashan Geological Museum / Xiamen Urban Environment Design & Engineering

+ 6

Design Team: Shulin Lu，Lijuan Dai, Xiaoqian Zhang，Xiaobin Huang, Yang Liu

Clients: Yizheng Nashan Tourism Development Co., LTD

Collaborators: Xiamen Feilan Architectural Design Office Co., LTD, Fujian Southeast Architecture Design Group Co.，Ltd

City: Yangzhou

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Nashan Mountain is a shield-shaped ancient volcano formed 10 million years ago, with a complete set of volcanic eruptive facies, overflow facies, eruptive unconformities, faults, and other geological structures. There are also a series of geological relics such as basalt, sandstone, sedimentary rock, breccia, peridotite, diabase, volcanic bomb, and volcanic cinder. A large number of yuhua stones, wood fossils, and bone fossils have been discovered in the sands of the Cretaceous period. The most valuable asset of science, research, and landscape in Nashan Mountain are the basalt columns.

Near 45 years ago, after China’s “opening up” to the outside world, local villagers used explosives to quarry the mountains for building materials. As a result, some section of the volcano was cut apart, revealing a clear view of the volcano’s structure to the villagers. 20 years later, the local government sealed up Nashan Mountain to protect the ecological environment and volcanic geological relics. 10 years ago, the local government agreed to build a geological park with a unique museum and develop the area into a tourist attraction and an ecological reserve.

In this context, we were invited to develop a geological park to bring the economy and ecology together and meet the increasing demand for domestic tourism. We came up with a master plan based on the geological heritage value of the extinct volcano so that its value can be protected and utilized in a sustainable way.

The museum presents Nashan Mountain’s exceptional geological significance. With an architectural design inspired by the form of the shield-shaped volcano, the museum’s exterior is inlaid with stones from the local mountain, which seamlessly integrates with the surroundings. Inside, the spiral structure allows visitors to follow the loop and go straight up to the spiral. Outside, the rooftop functions as a viewing terrace where visitors can enjoy a panoramic view of the stone columns, look up at the stars, or have a picnic. They can come back to the ground along the exterior path or by grass surfing. This provides a richer space experience and opportunities for indoor and outdoor interaction. The museum was built with local materials including basalt, and bricks. In this way, the museum is built to clearly reflect the history of the area and nature, while keeping the cost and maintenance overhead very low.

We managed to introduce the meaningful geological evolution and the local history and culture using the beautiful landscape and artistic 4D technology integrated local elements and blended the infrastructures as much as possible to enhance the visiting experience of the ancient volcanic geology.

The design of the museum highlights the geological importance of the land and fosters conservation and public awareness. The Nashan Geological Museum is functional yet sculptural, offering visitors a new form of exploring architecture and nature.