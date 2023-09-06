Katouzian House / NOIR Studio

+ 18

Houses • Lavasan, Iran Architects: NOIR Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 800 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Parham Taghioff

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Fiore , Kale , Raspina

Lead Architect: Mohammadreza Marashi

Landscape Architects: Mohsen Samiei, M.Hassan Savari

Design Associates: Ehsan Golriz, Saber Saeidi, Naser Farokhi, Mahdieh Pakdel, Ghazal Amini, Mohammad Sadegh Lotfalian, Ali Mousavi, Niayesh Khamse, Spideh Riazi

Structure: Behrang Bani Adam

City: Lavasan

Country: Iran

Text description provided by the architects. We faced two challenges: The first was the location and geometrical situation of the site. Unlike ordinary sites, this plot is surrounded by neighbors on four sides. Its only access to the main passage is by two alleys with 3 meters width in the north and south of it. The irregular geometry of the site and heterogeneous angles of neighbors towards the site were among the issues ahead in designing this building.

Second, in this project, the client had requested spaces such as four master bedrooms, a private hall and living room, a kitchen, as well as a hall in the separated bedrooms area for parties, a watching movie room, a janitor room, a laundry room, and parking for cars. Also, creating an outdoor swimming pool and acceptable green space were other requests from the client.

In the design process, the issue of the quality of spaces in terms of direction, lighting, vision, and perspective was important because the enclosure between the surrounding buildings could be the basis for the formation of the project's design and idea. Removing part of the northern mass of the project on the top floor, creating a yard, and placing a pool in that space as a second yard made it possible for us, in addition to increasing the area of the yard, transfer the view which ground floor yard was forbidden to the third floor and by placing the party space, level with this yard, transport social life from the ground floor to the top floor so in addition to having a view of the northern mountains, it has the least view of the surrounding buildings.

By creating an east-west gap in the project's mass placing communication space in this part using ceiling lighting routing the southern part, aligning it with the ground, and homogenizing the project with the site lines, we created a better view in this part. We improved the quality of the intermediate and communication spaces with better lighting in the existing gap. Finally, we design a homogeneous project with the geometry of the site and in interaction with the neighbors and maximum use of the northern and southern views of the project so that when we are inside the building, various frames of views with better depth of view can be created in each of the spaces.

In fact, the design of this project was like sewing clothes in a body with a disproportionate form, which can minimize the defects of the body and use most of its potential. Placement of skylights, openings, terraces, and enclosed spaces with maximum use of skylights and views. This has created a variety of views with different openings.