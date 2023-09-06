Jiangsu Jingjiang Senior High School New Campus / Zhaohui Rong Studio

+ 39

Design Team: Zhaohui Rong, Xinfeng Sun, Aitian Gu, Xuefeng Wang, Hu Liu, Yuchen Zuo, Zhen Tong, Yongping Liu, Xiaping Zhou, Zhengwei Chen, Yifan Yu, Lili Chen, Chen Lin

Collaborators: Atelier Archmixing (Designer of the stadium)

Clients: Jiangsu Jingjiang Senior High School

City: Tai Zhou Shi

Country: China

Spatial Intensity. Without density, there is no space, and pure space without people is even more meaningless. Spatial warmth refers to the amount of time people spend in a space per unit of time. The design of public spaces in the new campus of Jingjiang Senior High School in Jiangsu Province is based on this concept. It is built around the idea of student movement routes and forms spatial hotspots at locations where intersections are more likely.

Elevated Platform. Jingjiang Senior High School in Jiangsu Province is a sectionalized school. It blurs the presence of building facade interfaces, creating an ambiguous state of interaction between buildings and buildings, and buildings and people. The concept of the ground floor in the educational section is quite vague; it is a multi-level building with multiple ground levels stacked on top of each other.

Multifunction. The Academic Center represents the highest point of spatial warmth within the entire campus. A two-story, semi-open entrance hall serves as the first impression of the space. The mixed-use design gives the Learning Center the characteristics of an urban public space, creating a quasi-social atmosphere.

Solid and Void. The strong interplay between solid and void in the facade of Jingjiang Senior High School in Jiangsu Province creates a significant contrast with the typical homogeneous facades of campus buildings. While the architecture exudes strength, it also imbues the building with a rich artistic quality.

Artistic Quality. The use of lighting naturally evokes emotions. In the library's atrium, two curved walls descending from skylights have become the focal point of the space. They not only perfectly address fire safety concerns but also serve as daylighting devices themselves. By applying sculptural treatment and color in the theater lobby, the staircase has been transformed into a piece of art within the public space. The western facade of the classroom building liberates the architecture from the rigid formal expression through the treatment of auxiliary functions.

Collective Memory. In high school campuses, tall buildings are not commonly seen. The presence of tall buildings on the southern side, along with the unique innovative curriculum of the school, has led to this outcome. The existence of the high-rise naturally makes it the focal point in the overall form of the teaching complex, becoming a collective memory of Jingjiang Senior High School. The student dormitories are a family-style residential arrangement similar to Marseille apartments, and such warm moments are undoubtedly topics that students will continue to reminisce about in the future.

Plaza. In the design of Jingjiang Senior High School, shaping the cafeteria as an important public space within the campus is a crucial element. On the south side of the cafeteria, a fluid and integrated facade, along with the library, encloses the leisure square at the eastern entrance of the school. The Western Living Plaza serves as a node connecting the teaching area and the cafeteria, and it is also a spatial hotspot for the future school. The multi-level connection between the cafeteria and the teaching area provides students with multiple pathways for dining in the student area.

Auditorium and the Art Building. These two buildings are located on the periphery of the overall campus, and they exhibit a loose arrangement guided by an inward-looking concept, with no particularly strong connection to the main academic buildings. The theater and the art building create an unmeasured solid wall through the combination of large blocks and lighting treatment, establishing a strong contrast with the teaching complex.

Starting from an 'inward-looking' perspective in design, emphasizing more relationship redundancy can bring more humanistic qualities to the architecture.