Call for Entries: Submit Your Work to the A' Design Awards 2023-2024

Save this picture! Shibing Yang, 2022. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Architects and designers can now submit their works to the 2023-2024 cycle of the international A' Design Award. With more than 100 categories to choose from, the award aims to celebrate the best of global design in a variety of disciplines.

The available categories include, among others, Good Industrial Design, Good Architecture Design, Good Product Design, Good Communication Design, Good Service Design Award, and Good Fashion Design. The winners of the many categories gain access to an all-inclusive and extensive kit, as well as acknowledgment, trustworthiness, exposure, and prominence in the field of design. For the selection, a panel of globally influential experts –including renowned academics, prominent figures from the media, creative design experts, and seasoned entrepreneurs– meticulously evaluates all entries. To date, the A' Design Awards have attracted over 50,000 project submissions and recognized over 16,000 winners representing 180 different nationalities. To delve deeper into the awards' reach, explore further details here.

The deadline for regular submissions is September 30, 2023, and the results will be announced to the public on May 1st, 2024. Register, nominate, or submit your design here.

Ahead of the next round of submissions and winners, we have selected a variety of winning designs from the Furniture Design category for the 2022-2023 period.

Brace Lounge Chair by Elena Prokhorova

Nikao Side Table by Pablo Vidiella

Flip Chair by Kuan-Cheng Chen

Kozo Bookshelf by Jihad Khairallah

Cindy Customized Furniture by Oppolia Home Group Inc.

Clip Lounge Chair by Meiqing Tian

Chopstikbench Bench by Pin Ning Huang, Mhyca Hsu and Shu Hsuan Peng

Hotaru Stool by Misaki Kiyuna

Greenery Bench by Shibing Yang

Eclosion Planter by Chung Wei Wang

Infier Chaise Longue by Fereshteh Hajigholami

