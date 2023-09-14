Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Call for Entries: Submit Your Work to the A' Design Awards 2023-2024

Architects and designers can now submit their works to the 2023-2024 cycle of the international A' Design Award. With more than 100 categories to choose from, the award aims to celebrate the best of global design in a variety of disciplines.

The available categories include, among others, Good Industrial Design, Good Architecture Design, Good Product Design, Good Communication Design, Good Service Design Award, and Good Fashion Design. The winners of the many categories gain access to an all-inclusive and extensive kit, as well as acknowledgment, trustworthiness, exposure, and prominence in the field of design. For the selection, a panel of globally influential experts –including renowned academics, prominent figures from the media, creative design experts, and seasoned entrepreneurs– meticulously evaluates all entries. To date, the A' Design Awards have attracted over 50,000 project submissions and recognized over 16,000 winners representing 180 different nationalities. To delve deeper into the awards' reach, explore further details here.

The deadline for regular submissions is September 30, 2023, and the results will be announced to the public on May 1st, 2024. Register, nominate, or submit your design here.

Ahead of the next round of submissions and winners, we have selected a variety of winning designs from the Furniture Design category for the 2022-2023 period. 

Brace Lounge Chair by Elena Prokhorova

Call for Entries: Submit Your Work to the A' Design Awards 2023-2024 - Image 2 of 12
Elena Prokhorova, 2022. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Nikao Side Table by Pablo Vidiella

Call for Entries: Submit Your Work to the A' Design Awards 2023-2024 - Image 7 of 12
Creator Pablo Vidiella, Nikao Side Table, 2023. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Flip Chair by Kuan-Cheng Chen

Call for Entries: Submit Your Work to the A' Design Awards 2023-2024 - Image 8 of 12
Kuan-Cheng Chen, 2022. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Kozo Bookshelf by Jihad Khairallah

Call for Entries: Submit Your Work to the A' Design Awards 2023-2024 - Image 5 of 12
Jihad Khairallah, 2022. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Cindy Customized Furniture by Oppolia Home Group Inc.

Call for Entries: Submit Your Work to the A' Design Awards 2023-2024 - Image 6 of 12
Oppolia Home Group Inc., 2022. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Clip Lounge Chair by Meiqing Tian

Call for Entries: Submit Your Work to the A' Design Awards 2023-2024 - Image 3 of 12
Meiqing Tian. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Chopstikbench Bench by Pin Ning Huang, Mhyca Hsu and Shu Hsuan Peng

Call for Entries: Submit Your Work to the A' Design Awards 2023-2024 - Image 4 of 12
Mhyca Hsu, New Life, 2023. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Hotaru Stool by Misaki Kiyuna

Call for Entries: Submit Your Work to the A' Design Awards 2023-2024 - Image 9 of 12
Patented, Misaki Kiyuna, 2022. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Greenery Bench by Shibing Yang

Call for Entries: Submit Your Work to the A' Design Awards 2023-2024 - Image 12 of 12
Shibing Yang, 2022. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Eclosion Planter by Chung Wei Wang

Call for Entries: Submit Your Work to the A' Design Awards 2023-2024 - Image 10 of 12
Creator, Chung Wei Wang, 2023. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Infier Chaise Longue by Fereshteh Hajigholami

Call for Entries: Submit Your Work to the A' Design Awards 2023-2024 - Image 11 of 12
Visualization by Mehrnaz Yousefi. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

See all the award-winning designs here.

Cite: "Call for Entries: Submit Your Work to the A' Design Awards 2023-2024" 14 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006419/call-for-entries-submit-your-work-to-the-a-design-awards-2023-2024> ISSN 0719-8884

