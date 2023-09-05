Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Studio-Café / Toro Arquitectos - Interior Photography, KitchenStudio-Café / Toro Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Chair, BeamStudio-Café / Toro Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Door, ChairStudio-Café / Toro Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Shelving, WindowsStudio-Café / Toro Arquitectos - More Images+ 7

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Coffee Shop
Montevideo, Uruguay
  • Architects: Toro Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  30
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Brian Ojeda
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cosentino, Torino
  • Lead Architect: Ernesto Figueroa
Save this picture!
Studio-Café / Toro Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Brian Ojeda
Save this picture!
Studio-Café / Toro Arquitectos - Image 11 of 12
Elevation

Text description provided by the architects. Estudio-café is a specialty coffee shop based in Montevideo, Uruguay. Located in a key point of the city, such as Bulevar Artigas Avenue, we designed this café in a way that optimizes its square meters to the maximum.

Save this picture!
Studio-Café / Toro Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Brian Ojeda

Inspired by Japanese minimalism, we aim for the austerity and simplicity of the materials to stand out on their own. Functionally, the space is divided using the two existing openings, with a counter as the main axis. On the left, there is a pedestrian entrance, where we find a foldable opening that allows the shop to be fully open to the sidewalk.

Save this picture!
Studio-Café / Toro Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Brian Ojeda
Save this picture!
Studio-Café / Toro Arquitectos - Image 10 of 12
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Studio-Café / Toro Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop, Windows, Beam
© Brian Ojeda

On the other hand, on the right, there is a take-away opening that works in direct relation to its exterior counter, to serve all customers who prefer to take their coffee to go. Inside, there is a luminous box that contains the storage, restroom, and hygiene space.

Save this picture!
Studio-Café / Toro Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Shelving, Windows
© Brian Ojeda
Save this picture!
Studio-Café / Toro Arquitectos - Image 12 of 12
Section - AA
Save this picture!
Studio-Café / Toro Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Brian Ojeda

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Bv. Gral. Artigas 1066, 11300 Montevideo, Departamento de Montevideo, Uruguay

About this office
Toro Arquitectos
Office

Top #Tags