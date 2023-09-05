Studio-Café / Toro Arquitectos

+ 7

Preliminary Project: Franco Rissi

Executive Project: Cecilia Matteo, Agustina Fuentes

Construction Management: Diego Vizcarra, Alicia Caraballo

City: Montevideo

Country: Uruguay

Text description provided by the architects. Estudio-café is a specialty coffee shop based in Montevideo, Uruguay. Located in a key point of the city, such as Bulevar Artigas Avenue, we designed this café in a way that optimizes its square meters to the maximum.

Inspired by Japanese minimalism, we aim for the austerity and simplicity of the materials to stand out on their own. Functionally, the space is divided using the two existing openings, with a counter as the main axis. On the left, there is a pedestrian entrance, where we find a foldable opening that allows the shop to be fully open to the sidewalk.

On the other hand, on the right, there is a take-away opening that works in direct relation to its exterior counter, to serve all customers who prefer to take their coffee to go. Inside, there is a luminous box that contains the storage, restroom, and hygiene space.