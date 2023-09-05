Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. R&R House / Alvaro Moragrega / arquitecto

R&R House / Alvaro Moragrega / arquitecto

Save
R&R House / Alvaro Moragrega / arquitecto

R&R House / Alvaro Moragrega / arquitecto - Exterior PhotographyR&R House / Alvaro Moragrega / arquitecto - Interior Photography, Column, Beam, WindowsR&R House / Alvaro Moragrega / arquitecto - Interior Photography, Table, ChairR&R House / Alvaro Moragrega / arquitecto - Interior PhotographyR&R House / Alvaro Moragrega / arquitecto - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Tapalpa, Mexico
  • Project Lead: Carlos Ruiz Palomino
  • Project Collaborators: Maria José Galindo, Emanuel Goñi
  • Structural Engineering: Cero Motion - Juan Jesús Aguirre
  • General Contractor: Rodrigo Santiago
  • Wood Work: Roberto Rojo
  • Kitchen Consultant: Cocinas Kuzzin
  • City: Tapalpa
  • Country: Mexico
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
R&R House / Alvaro Moragrega / arquitecto - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Fernanda Leonel, Juan Diego Taylor
Save this picture!
R&R House / Alvaro Moragrega / arquitecto - Image 13 of 20
Site plan

Text description provided by the architects. Casa R&R is located in a dense pine forest. It is the main house of a family, not a vacation home, so special attention was paid to the way the private spaces of the house relate to the 'day' areas and a clear separation from the public parts of the house: a yoga room for 20 people and a guest suite.

Save this picture!
R&R House / Alvaro Moragrega / arquitecto - Exterior Photography
© Fernanda Leonel, Juan Diego Taylor
Save this picture!
R&R House / Alvaro Moragrega / arquitecto - Image 14 of 20
Floor plan

The layout of the house responds to these needs and also takes into account the topography of the land and the respect for the largest pine trees on the site. The result is a clear H-shaped scheme where the central link is the kitchen/dining area.

Save this picture!
R&R House / Alvaro Moragrega / arquitecto - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Fernanda Leonel, Juan Diego Taylor
Save this picture!
R&R House / Alvaro Moragrega / arquitecto - Image 15 of 20
Section

The elongated volume is located on the highest part of the land and contains the most public parts: garage, guest suite, yoga room, and laundry room. The 3-meter high retaining wall that defines this volume separates it from the rest of the house. From the garage, you enter a vestibule that leads to the yoga room, laundry area, and stairs that descend to the kitchen/dining area.

Save this picture!
R&R House / Alvaro Moragrega / arquitecto - Exterior Photography
© Fernanda Leonel, Juan Diego Taylor
Save this picture!
R&R House / Alvaro Moragrega / arquitecto - Image 16 of 20
Section

This is the nerve center of the house, it is an abstract glass box with a flat roof, it has a marked difference from the other volumes due to its modern language and its clear transparency and accessibility. From the kitchen, you go down half a level to the living room, which is divided into 2 areas: a family area with a television and a more formal area with a fireplace. The living room is part of the second largest volume of the house and is the lowest on the land.

Save this picture!
R&R House / Alvaro Moragrega / arquitecto - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Fernanda Leonel, Juan Diego Taylor
Save this picture!
R&R House / Alvaro Moragrega / arquitecto - Image 17 of 20
Elevation
Save this picture!
R&R House / Alvaro Moragrega / arquitecto - Interior Photography
© Fernanda Leonel, Juan Diego Taylor

It is articulated by a hallway that leads to the bedrooms, bordered by wood on one side and tall windows that overlook a private garden with east-facing lighting to emphasize morning light. At the end, there is the master bedroom separated from the children's room by a small patio. The bathroom has another patio with wooden walls to provide privacy while also having an outdoor area. At the other end of the elongated volume, the living room has a private terrace for the family, it is an outdoor space with a fireplace.

Save this picture!
R&R House / Alvaro Moragrega / arquitecto - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Fernanda Leonel, Juan Diego Taylor
Save this picture!
R&R House / Alvaro Moragrega / arquitecto - Image 19 of 20
Elevation

The kitchen/dining area is open to the north towards the private garden of the house flanked by a water mirror, and to the south by an uncovered terrace with a barbecue area and a large family table. Materials were kept to a minimum throughout the project: stone, wood, steel, glass, and black tile are the only materials used in the house.

Save this picture!
R&R House / Alvaro Moragrega / arquitecto - Interior Photography, Windows, Wood, Beam
© Fernanda Leonel, Juan Diego Taylor

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Alvaro Moragrega / arquitecto
Office

Materials

WoodStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico

Materials and Tags

WoodStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "R&R House / Alvaro Moragrega / arquitecto" [Casa R&R / Alvaro Moragrega / arquitecto] 05 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006394/r-and-r-house-alvaro-moragrega-arquitecto> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags