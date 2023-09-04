Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Residential
Vitacura, Chile
  • Architects: Peñafiel Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2041
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Antonia Izquierdo, Pablo Altikes, Max Villaseca
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AB Kupfer, Coggiola Mármoles, Duomo, Leaf Panel
  • Lead Architect: José Domingo Peñafiel E
JAA 2760 Apartments / Peñafiel Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Pablo Altikes
JAA 2760 Apartments / Peñafiel Arquitectos - Image 11 of 22
Sketch
JAA 2760 Apartments / Peñafiel Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade
© Antonia Izquierdo

Text description provided by the architects. The neighborhood of Vitacura between Espoz, Nueva Costanera, Américo Vespucio, and Alonso de Córdova streets, was born from an urbanization project for single-family homes in the middle of the 20th century. The main luxury of this project is that it was commissioned by its future residents, and not solely for commercial purposes. As architects, we were able to plan the building thinking about its architectural quality and the quality of life for its clients. On the 1,450 m2 plot, there was a house, and the initial lines for this project aimed to fit, as much as possible, the concept and image of a house. This includes its scale, way of life, relationship with the ground, and relationship with neighbors. The initial images showed a compact and clear 3-story structure. A main parallelepiped supported longitudinally on the ground, accompanied by an adjacent tower with a square plan. The commission was to develop 4 duplex apartments on the first and second floors, and a larger one on the third floor. Part of the roof is a private terrace, while the rest of the surface is a rooftop garden that adds to the green areas of the neighborhood. This program introduces a special complexity to the project, as all floors are different and the structure and installations need to fit together naturally. One of the initial project decisions was to use the minimum number of elements and materials possible. Exposed concrete for structural elements, dark aluminum and glass for windows, and wood for blinds and partitions. The main rectangular volume is composed of 4 facades differentiated according to their location and orientation. The same materials used for the facades were also used in the interior common circulation spaces. The interior rooms of the apartments have minimal different coatings. The floors are made of wood and the walls and ceilings are painted in light colors to achieve bright, lightweight, and uncluttered environments. The composition of the facades is an important operation of the project. The vertical faces of the main volume are a grid of exposed concrete linear elements that create regular planes within the grid. These were designed according to variable opening patterns, using wood for opaque flat elements and blinds. This allows for a variety of possibilities with few elements that respond to the needs of the homes and a particular plastic composition. On the other hand, the elevator tower is a closed concrete element that acts as a symbolic vertical body and anchors the building to the ground and the neighborhood.

JAA 2760 Apartments / Peñafiel Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Facade
© Pablo Altikes
JAA 2760 Apartments / Peñafiel Arquitectos - Image 15 of 22
Floor plan level 1
JAA 2760 Apartments / Peñafiel Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Pablo Altikes

JAA 2760 Apartments / Peñafiel Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Antonia Izquierdo
JAA 2760 Apartments / Peñafiel Arquitectos - Image 16 of 22
Floor plan level 2
JAA 2760 Apartments / Peñafiel Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail
© Antonia Izquierdo

JAA 2760 Apartments / Peñafiel Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Max Villaseca
JAA 2760 Apartments / Peñafiel Arquitectos - Image 19 of 22
North elevation
JAA 2760 Apartments / Peñafiel Arquitectos - Image 21 of 22
East elevation
JAA 2760 Apartments / Peñafiel Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Max Villaseca

JAA 2760 Apartments / Peñafiel Arquitectos - Image 22 of 22
West elevation
JAA 2760 Apartments / Peñafiel Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Closet
© Max Villaseca

