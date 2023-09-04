ICONO Tower / Arquitecto Carlos a Jiménez + EST arquitectura SRL

Save this picture! © Est arquitectura SRL - Leonardo Méndez (PESKAMBOI) - Laura Dos Santos - Constructora Gómez Núñez - Oscar Rivet

+ 10

Structural Engineering: Ángel Gaona / SITEM S.A.

Construction: Constructora Gómez Núñez S.A.

Construction Drawing Development: Rossana Baruja, Montserrat Rojas, Luis Ibarra

Drawings : Pedro Florentin Demestri

City: Asunción

Country: Paraguay

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. At 140 meters high, it is the tallest tower in Paraguay, and its iconic image has become a landmark in the city. The slender volume with freed edges is defined by red planes that give the building its image of lightness, contrasting with the solid landscape of the buildings that make up the Asunción skyline.

Located at the head of the historic center of Asunción, in a traditional neighborhood of mixed uses that houses embassies, cultural centers, residential and office buildings, the building modifies the usual land occupancy to the limit of the permitted percentages, in order to achieve a minimum occupancy of 25%, the same coefficient of construction, a height that doubles that of the Asunción skyline.

The result is an atypical profile for the city center, characterized by compact and wide high-rise buildings that crowd its urban landscape. The tower thus assumes its vocation as a landmark with a diaphanous presence, identified by independent planes with freed corners, virtually defining the volume and providing diagonal views of the landscape.

These red planes contrast with the dominant green of the city, sealing its prominent presence as an organizing lighthouse of the historic center and the bay. Its floors are open-plan lofts, defined as plots in height, open to the interpretation of their owners and architects who intervene.

This orientation of solutions liberated from functional preconceptions modifies the traditional elements of real estate investment analysis, relegating the study of surfaces, programs, and rigid social characterizations, to prioritize values of efficiency, flexibility, security, and decentralized services of the own area of each home.

The proposal is resolved in a totally open plan without location constraints or for bathroom and kitchen facilities, with one unit per floor, with views to the 4 quadrants, proposing a form of comfort and intimacy, open to the interpretation of its inhabitants.

The concept of flexibility supported by the liberation of space, the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies into everyday life, and the decentralization of services in the housing area, make up the conceptual axis in which the design develops.

The symbiosis between structural and landscape solutions synthesizes the proposal, blurring the boundaries between architecture and structure, as the vertical planes that define its morphology are also structural: reinforced concrete screens of great thickness that absorb the efforts of its unprecedented height ratio of 1:10.

The building summarizes the proposed values to its inhabitants, combining them with the use of the best views of the city, the river, and the characteristic green horizon of the capital of Paraguay. Its reasons go beyond real estate performance calculations to celebrate what Isak Dinesen teaches us in "Out of Africa": "The world was made to be seen from above."