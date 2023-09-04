Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Paraguay
  5. ICONO Tower / Arquitecto Carlos a Jiménez + EST arquitectura SRL

ICONO Tower / Arquitecto Carlos a Jiménez + EST arquitectura SRL

Save
ICONO Tower / Arquitecto Carlos a Jiménez + EST arquitectura SRL

ICONO Tower / Arquitecto Carlos a Jiménez + EST arquitectura SRL - Exterior PhotographyICONO Tower / Arquitecto Carlos a Jiménez + EST arquitectura SRL - Exterior Photography, Windows, CityscapeICONO Tower / Arquitecto Carlos a Jiménez + EST arquitectura SRL - Exterior Photography, Windows, CityscapeICONO Tower / Arquitecto Carlos a Jiménez + EST arquitectura SRL - Exterior Photography, BrickICONO Tower / Arquitecto Carlos a Jiménez + EST arquitectura SRL - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Residential
Asunción, Paraguay
  • Structural Engineering: Ángel Gaona / SITEM S.A.
  • Construction: Constructora Gómez Núñez S.A.
  • Construction Drawing Development: Rossana Baruja, Montserrat Rojas, Luis Ibarra
  • Drawings : Pedro Florentin Demestri
  • City: Asunción
  • Country: Paraguay
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
ICONO Tower / Arquitecto Carlos a Jiménez + EST arquitectura SRL - Exterior Photography
© Est arquitectura SRL - Leonardo Méndez (PESKAMBOI) - Laura Dos Santos - Constructora Gómez Núñez - Oscar Rivet
Save this picture!
ICONO Tower / Arquitecto Carlos a Jiménez + EST arquitectura SRL - Image 12 of 15
Facades

Text description provided by the architects. At 140 meters high, it is the tallest tower in Paraguay, and its iconic image has become a landmark in the city. The slender volume with freed edges is defined by red planes that give the building its image of lightness, contrasting with the solid landscape of the buildings that make up the Asunción skyline. 

Save this picture!
ICONO Tower / Arquitecto Carlos a Jiménez + EST arquitectura SRL - Exterior Photography
© Est arquitectura SRL - Leonardo Méndez (PESKAMBOI) - Laura Dos Santos - Constructora Gómez Núñez - Oscar Rivet
Save this picture!
ICONO Tower / Arquitecto Carlos a Jiménez + EST arquitectura SRL - Image 13 of 15
Ground floor plan

Located at the head of the historic center of Asunción, in a traditional neighborhood of mixed uses that houses embassies, cultural centers, residential and office buildings, the building modifies the usual land occupancy to the limit of the permitted percentages, in order to achieve a minimum occupancy of 25%, the same coefficient of construction, a height that doubles that of the Asunción skyline. 

Save this picture!
ICONO Tower / Arquitecto Carlos a Jiménez + EST arquitectura SRL - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Est arquitectura SRL - Leonardo Méndez (PESKAMBOI) - Laura Dos Santos - Constructora Gómez Núñez - Oscar Rivet
Save this picture!
ICONO Tower / Arquitecto Carlos a Jiménez + EST arquitectura SRL - Image 14 of 15
Typical floor plan

The result is an atypical profile for the city center, characterized by compact and wide high-rise buildings that crowd its urban landscape. The tower thus assumes its vocation as a landmark with a diaphanous presence, identified by independent planes with freed corners, virtually defining the volume and providing diagonal views of the landscape.

Save this picture!
ICONO Tower / Arquitecto Carlos a Jiménez + EST arquitectura SRL - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Windows
© Est arquitectura SRL - Leonardo Méndez (PESKAMBOI) - Laura Dos Santos - Constructora Gómez Núñez - Oscar Rivet
Save this picture!
ICONO Tower / Arquitecto Carlos a Jiménez + EST arquitectura SRL - Image 15 of 15
Floor plans

These red planes contrast with the dominant green of the city, sealing its prominent presence as an organizing lighthouse of the historic center and the bay. Its floors are open-plan lofts, defined as plots in height, open to the interpretation of their owners and architects who intervene. 

Save this picture!
ICONO Tower / Arquitecto Carlos a Jiménez + EST arquitectura SRL - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Est arquitectura SRL - Leonardo Méndez (PESKAMBOI) - Laura Dos Santos - Constructora Gómez Núñez - Oscar Rivet

This orientation of solutions liberated from functional preconceptions modifies the traditional elements of real estate investment analysis, relegating the study of surfaces, programs, and rigid social characterizations, to prioritize values of efficiency, flexibility, security, and decentralized services of the own area of each home. 

Save this picture!
ICONO Tower / Arquitecto Carlos a Jiménez + EST arquitectura SRL - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Est arquitectura SRL - Leonardo Méndez (PESKAMBOI) - Laura Dos Santos - Constructora Gómez Núñez - Oscar Rivet

The proposal is resolved in a totally open plan without location constraints or for bathroom and kitchen facilities, with one unit per floor, with views to the 4 quadrants, proposing a form of comfort and intimacy, open to the interpretation of its inhabitants. 

Save this picture!
ICONO Tower / Arquitecto Carlos a Jiménez + EST arquitectura SRL - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Est arquitectura SRL - Leonardo Méndez (PESKAMBOI) - Laura Dos Santos - Constructora Gómez Núñez - Oscar Rivet

The concept of flexibility supported by the liberation of space, the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies into everyday life, and the decentralization of services in the housing area, make up the conceptual axis in which the design develops. 

Save this picture!
ICONO Tower / Arquitecto Carlos a Jiménez + EST arquitectura SRL - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Est arquitectura SRL - Leonardo Méndez (PESKAMBOI) - Laura Dos Santos - Constructora Gómez Núñez - Oscar Rivet

The symbiosis between structural and landscape solutions synthesizes the proposal, blurring the boundaries between architecture and structure, as the vertical planes that define its morphology are also structural: reinforced concrete screens of great thickness that absorb the efforts of its unprecedented height ratio of 1:10.

Save this picture!
ICONO Tower / Arquitecto Carlos a Jiménez + EST arquitectura SRL - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Est arquitectura SRL - Leonardo Méndez (PESKAMBOI) - Laura Dos Santos - Constructora Gómez Núñez - Oscar Rivet

The building summarizes the proposed values to its inhabitants, combining them with the use of the best views of the city, the river, and the characteristic green horizon of the capital of Paraguay. Its reasons go beyond real estate performance calculations to celebrate what Isak Dinesen teaches us in "Out of Africa": "The world was made to be seen from above."

Save this picture!
ICONO Tower / Arquitecto Carlos a Jiménez + EST arquitectura SRL - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Est arquitectura SRL - Leonardo Méndez (PESKAMBOI) - Laura Dos Santos - Constructora Gómez Núñez - Oscar Rivet

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Asunción, Paraguay

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Arquitecto Carlos a Jiménez
Office
EST arquitectura SRL
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsBuildingsResidentialParaguay

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsBuildingsResidentialParaguay
Cite: "ICONO Tower / Arquitecto Carlos a Jiménez + EST arquitectura SRL" [Torre de plantas libres ICONO / Arquitecto Carlos a Jiménez + EST arquitectura SRL] 04 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006340/icono-tower-arquitecto-carlos-a-jimenez-plus-est-arquitectura-srl> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags