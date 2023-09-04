Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Taloel House / Zozaya Arquitectos

Taloel House / Zozaya Arquitectos

Save
Taloel House / Zozaya Arquitectos

Taloel House / Zozaya Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, WindowsTaloel House / Zozaya Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyTaloel House / Zozaya Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam, Column, ChairTaloel House / Zozaya Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows, PatioTaloel House / Zozaya Arquitectos - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Troncones, Mexico
  • Architects: Zozaya Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  625
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • City: Troncones
  • Country: Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Taloel House / Zozaya Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
Cortesía de Zozaya Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Taloel House / Zozaya Arquitectos - Image 21 of 27
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Taloel House / Zozaya Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
Cortesía de Zozaya Arquitectos

Text description provided by the architects. The challenge of the project was to design a house with an extensive architectural program of four bedrooms and various social spaces, offering a high level of comfort, with the fundamental premise of achieving high efficiency in land use. This was a determining factor from the conceptual design of the project, which set the tone and was reflected in the compact and efficient volumetrics of the two-level main house. 

Save this picture!
Taloel House / Zozaya Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Beam, Windows, Deck
Cortesía de Zozaya Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Taloel House / Zozaya Arquitectos - Image 22 of 27
First floor plan
Save this picture!
Taloel House / Zozaya Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam, Column, Chair
Cortesía de Zozaya Arquitectos

Contextualizing the house in the warm and humid climate of the Pacific, a large floating roof that extends to all sides provides shelter and shade from direct sunlight. Likewise, the spaces are designed with openings that facilitate cross ventilation, forming part of the bioclimatic strategies of the house.

Save this picture!
Taloel House / Zozaya Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Beam
Cortesía de Zozaya Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Taloel House / Zozaya Arquitectos - Image 23 of 27
Section
Save this picture!
Taloel House / Zozaya Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows, Patio
Cortesía de Zozaya Arquitectos

Regarding the materials, a palette of light colors was selected, with ivory-toned plaster walls predominating, complemented by brown accents provided by the woodwork. This creates a complement in which the green of the natural landscape and the light tones of the residence enhance each other. 

Save this picture!
Taloel House / Zozaya Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
Cortesía de Zozaya Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Taloel House / Zozaya Arquitectos - Image 24 of 27
Facade - access
Save this picture!
Taloel House / Zozaya Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam
Cortesía de Zozaya Arquitectos

The project is materialized through a masonry structure and brick walls, highlighting the use of a steel structure with wooden beams and "huesito de coco," made from dried palm leaves, in the slab. This architectural combination not only provides solidity and resistance but also a connection to the traditional techniques and materials of the region.

Save this picture!
Taloel House / Zozaya Arquitectos - Image 25 of 27
Rear facade
Save this picture!
Taloel House / Zozaya Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
Cortesía de Zozaya Arquitectos

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Zozaya Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Taloel House / Zozaya Arquitectos" [Casa Taloel / Zozaya Arquitectos] 04 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006338/taloel-house-zozaya-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags