Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. House in Minami-machi / Jun Yamaguchi Architects

House in Minami-machi / Jun Yamaguchi Architects

Save
House in Minami-machi / Jun Yamaguchi Architects

House in Minami-machi / Jun Yamaguchi Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop, Table, Shelving, Windows, ChairHouse in Minami-machi / Jun Yamaguchi Architects - Interior PhotographyHouse in Minami-machi / Jun Yamaguchi Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, WindowsHouse in Minami-machi / Jun Yamaguchi Architects - Exterior PhotographyHouse in Minami-machi / Jun Yamaguchi Architects - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Matsuyama, Japan
  • Structural Designer: Taro Naka
  • Program / Use / Building Function: House
  • City: Matsuyama
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House in Minami-machi / Jun Yamaguchi Architects - Interior Photography
© Hiroaki Zenke

Text description provided by the architects. This house is the architect’s own house, which also includes the architecture office. So, the house is not only for private residence but also a visitable house by anybody. The site is located in a residential area between the city center and Dogo-Onsen (the oldest hot spring in Japan) in Matsuyama, Ehime.

Save this picture!
House in Minami-machi / Jun Yamaguchi Architects - Exterior Photography
© Hiroaki Zenke
Save this picture!
House in Minami-machi / Jun Yamaguchi Architects - Image 21 of 22
Plan
Save this picture!
House in Minami-machi / Jun Yamaguchi Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop, Table, Shelving, Windows, Chair
© Hiroaki Zenke

The floor plans are considered carefully. The ground floor and 2nd floor are explicit functions; the layout becomes a more private room as you enter the backspace away from the entrance.  But each space is connected indirectly; for instance, the office and dining kitchen are connected by a glass door, and the ground floor and 2nd floor are connected by a void. what I want to say is you are able to feel the presence of your family in this house somehow.

Save this picture!
House in Minami-machi / Jun Yamaguchi Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table
© Hiroaki Zenke
Save this picture!
House in Minami-machi / Jun Yamaguchi Architects - Interior Photography, Shelving, Table
© Hiroaki Zenke

Interior, exterior, and structure are mostly selected from local Japanese. The exterior walls are covered with Yaki-Sugi (charring and carbonizing the surface of Japanese cedar board). Because this material has been used here in Ehime for a long time, it should be suitable for the local climate. The surface is so beautiful when it has done. Also, you can feel the manual work by Daiku (a Japanese carpenter). But this material is not a usual finishing material for our age’s house. Because they think it is old fashion. That’s why I wanted to show Yaki-Sugi’s fascination, so I drew the details politely.

Save this picture!
House in Minami-machi / Jun Yamaguchi Architects - Interior Photography
© Hiroaki Zenke
Save this picture!
House in Minami-machi / Jun Yamaguchi Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Windows
© Hiroaki Zenke

For the interior, walls and ceilings have been painted mostly white, and the floors are covered with natural local Japanese-cedar. So, the interior spaces are finished simply because you will increase your favorite things day by day. That’s why I think the interior should be designed as a living campus. However, you can see outside greenery from the inside because the windows are meticulously placed. The sunlight is coming in all the time and changes the color by hour.

Save this picture!
House in Minami-machi / Jun Yamaguchi Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Chair
© Hiroaki Zenke
Save this picture!
House in Minami-machi / Jun Yamaguchi Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table
© Hiroaki Zenke

With the greenery at its side, the small concrete path leads to the floating entrance that is also made of concrete. The Yaki-sugi house is surrounded by plenty of plants, so you can enjoy them when you approach to the house—also sharing greenery with your neighbors and the city.

Save this picture!
House in Minami-machi / Jun Yamaguchi Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hiroaki Zenke

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Jun Yamaguchi Architects
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "House in Minami-machi / Jun Yamaguchi Architects" 04 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006334/house-in-minami-machi-jun-yamaguchi-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags