Living in a Hayloft / Markus Schlempp Architekt

+ 27

Direction Design, Project Manager, Wood Construction: Markus Schlempp

Coordination And Design: Bettina Häberbeck

Design And Drawing: Eulàlia Martín

Program / Use / Building Function: Residential

Joinery: Markus Schlempp Architekt

Concrete Flooring: Aziri Böden GmBH

Oven: TIMO Ofenbau AG

City: Böztal

Country: Switzerland

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The over 300-year-old farmhouse, which is over 300 years old and stands on the edge of the protected village center, is designed as a single-roof farmhouse in which the living quarters, stable, and hayloft are united under one roof. The owners wanted an age-appropriate flat in the former hayloft that could be accessed at ground level so that the rest of the house could be rented out to a young family.

In spite of the conversion, the original appearance of the farmhouse was to be preserved. Therefore, the lighting and the view from the new flat posed a special challenge. Wooden slats were attached to the gable façade in the area of a former extension, which ensured the lighting of a loggia behind it to the bedroom wing with a gallery above. A further loggia is arranged under the glazed roof area to the east, which can be accessed from the living wing via a generous double door and offers an additional buffer zone in extreme weather conditions. A large and precisely placed skylight offers the living-dining room a wide view over the village to the vineyards to the west.

The former hayloft is divided by two built-ins, one made of wood, which contains the kitchen and a bathroom, and one made of clay, which contains the stove and the bedrooms.

The living space, which is open to below the ridge, is characterized by two built-ins facing each other, which differ greatly in their materiality.