Living in a Hayloft / Markus Schlempp Architekt

-
Architects: Markus Schlempp Architekt
- Area: 250 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Rene Dürr
-
Manufacturers: Laufen, Siemens, Velux
-
-
- Direction Design, Project Manager, Wood Construction: Markus Schlempp
- Coordination And Design: Bettina Häberbeck
- Design And Drawing: Eulàlia Martín
- Program / Use / Building Function: Residential
- Joinery: Markus Schlempp Architekt
- Concrete Flooring: Aziri Böden GmBH
- Oven: TIMO Ofenbau AG
- City: Böztal
- Country: Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. The over 300-year-old farmhouse, which is over 300 years old and stands on the edge of the protected village center, is designed as a single-roof farmhouse in which the living quarters, stable, and hayloft are united under one roof. The owners wanted an age-appropriate flat in the former hayloft that could be accessed at ground level so that the rest of the house could be rented out to a young family.
In spite of the conversion, the original appearance of the farmhouse was to be preserved. Therefore, the lighting and the view from the new flat posed a special challenge. Wooden slats were attached to the gable façade in the area of a former extension, which ensured the lighting of a loggia behind it to the bedroom wing with a gallery above. A further loggia is arranged under the glazed roof area to the east, which can be accessed from the living wing via a generous double door and offers an additional buffer zone in extreme weather conditions. A large and precisely placed skylight offers the living-dining room a wide view over the village to the vineyards to the west.
The former hayloft is divided by two built-ins, one made of wood, which contains the kitchen and a bathroom, and one made of clay, which contains the stove and the bedrooms.
The living space, which is open to below the ridge, is characterized by two built-ins facing each other, which differ greatly in their materiality.