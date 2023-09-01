Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Argentina
  5. Arguello House Renovation / Plano Compartido (Arq. Paula Albrieu y Arq. Juan Barrionuevo)

Arguello House Renovation / Plano Compartido (Arq. Paula Albrieu y Arq. Juan Barrionuevo)

Save
Arguello House Renovation / Plano Compartido (Arq. Paula Albrieu y Arq. Juan Barrionuevo)

Arguello House Renovation / Plano Compartido (Arq. Paula Albrieu y Arq. Juan Barrionuevo) - Exterior Photography, Windows, GardenArguello House Renovation / Plano Compartido (Arq. Paula Albrieu y Arq. Juan Barrionuevo) - Exterior Photography, Brick, Stairs, Arch, WindowsArguello House Renovation / Plano Compartido (Arq. Paula Albrieu y Arq. Juan Barrionuevo) - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, SinkArguello House Renovation / Plano Compartido (Arq. Paula Albrieu y Arq. Juan Barrionuevo) - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamArguello House Renovation / Plano Compartido (Arq. Paula Albrieu y Arq. Juan Barrionuevo) - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Renovation
Córdoba, Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Arguello House Renovation / Plano Compartido (Arq. Paula Albrieu y Arq. Juan Barrionuevo) - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Facade, Windows
© Lucas Lipcen
Save this picture!
Arguello House Renovation / Plano Compartido (Arq. Paula Albrieu y Arq. Juan Barrionuevo) - Image 12 of 19
Site plan
Save this picture!
Arguello House Renovation / Plano Compartido (Arq. Paula Albrieu y Arq. Juan Barrionuevo) - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Lucas Lipcen

Text description provided by the architects. A brick house in the Arguello neighborhood, a grandmother's inheritance. Franco and Luz needed to renovate the house. The noble, fresh, and brick house needed a renovation. Some walls were knocked down to make way for a new space bathed in natural light.

Save this picture!
Arguello House Renovation / Plano Compartido (Arq. Paula Albrieu y Arq. Juan Barrionuevo) - Exterior Photography, Brick, Stairs, Arch, Windows
© Arq. Juan Cruz Paredes
Save this picture!
Arguello House Renovation / Plano Compartido (Arq. Paula Albrieu y Arq. Juan Barrionuevo) - Image 16 of 19
Exploded axo - existing
Save this picture!
Arguello House Renovation / Plano Compartido (Arq. Paula Albrieu y Arq. Juan Barrionuevo) - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail
© Arq. Juan Cruz Paredes

The craft of the artisan, who knew how to work meticulously and with neatness to place the new bricks in the walls and roof. The craft of the blacksmith, who was able to manipulate the heavy profiles to support that structure to which we give value. A gallery that weighs very little opens generously to the East, to incorporate the small patio into the interior. 

Save this picture!
Arguello House Renovation / Plano Compartido (Arq. Paula Albrieu y Arq. Juan Barrionuevo) - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Arq. Juan Cruz Paredes
Save this picture!
Arguello House Renovation / Plano Compartido (Arq. Paula Albrieu y Arq. Juan Barrionuevo) - Image 17 of 19
Existing and proposed sections
Save this picture!
Arguello House Renovation / Plano Compartido (Arq. Paula Albrieu y Arq. Juan Barrionuevo) - Interior Photography, Chair
© Arq. Juan Cruz Paredes

The task of renovating existing spaces presents a commitment for us, to revalue and enhance what already exists, giving it a second chance, and discarding the pragmatic idea of tearing down and starting anew. The task of the project allows us to find the potential that always exists, what lies beneath if one takes the time to discover it.

Save this picture!
Arguello House Renovation / Plano Compartido (Arq. Paula Albrieu y Arq. Juan Barrionuevo) - Image 18 of 19
Axo - section
Save this picture!
Arguello House Renovation / Plano Compartido (Arq. Paula Albrieu y Arq. Juan Barrionuevo) - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Windows
© Lucas Lipcen

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Arguello, Córdoba, Argentina

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Plano Compartido
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationArgentina
Cite: "Arguello House Renovation / Plano Compartido (Arq. Paula Albrieu y Arq. Juan Barrionuevo)" [Reforma en Arguello / Plano Compartido (Arq. Paula Albrieu y Arq. Juan Barrionuevo)] 01 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006317/arguello-house-renovation-plano-compartido-arq-paula-albrieu-y-arq-juan-barrionuevo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags