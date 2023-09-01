Arguello House Renovation / Plano Compartido (Arq. Paula Albrieu y Arq. Juan Barrionuevo)

+ 14

Collaborating Architect: Lourdes Cuadro

Structural Engineer: Edgar Moran

Lighting : Javier Camandona

City: Córdoba

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. A brick house in the Arguello neighborhood, a grandmother's inheritance. Franco and Luz needed to renovate the house. The noble, fresh, and brick house needed a renovation. Some walls were knocked down to make way for a new space bathed in natural light.

The craft of the artisan, who knew how to work meticulously and with neatness to place the new bricks in the walls and roof. The craft of the blacksmith, who was able to manipulate the heavy profiles to support that structure to which we give value. A gallery that weighs very little opens generously to the East, to incorporate the small patio into the interior.

The task of renovating existing spaces presents a commitment for us, to revalue and enhance what already exists, giving it a second chance, and discarding the pragmatic idea of tearing down and starting anew. The task of the project allows us to find the potential that always exists, what lies beneath if one takes the time to discover it.