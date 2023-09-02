Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Tom Wood Flagship Oslo / Specific Generic

Tom Wood Flagship Oslo / Specific Generic

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Detail, Retail Interiors
Sentrum, Norway
  • Architects: Specific Generic
  Area:  150
  Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Einar Aslaksen
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Kvadrat, LED screens, Vaarni
  • Lead Architects: Specific Generic
Tom Wood Flagship Oslo / Specific Generic - Interior Photography, Facade
© Einar Aslaksen
Tom Wood Flagship Oslo / Specific Generic - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Einar Aslaksen

Text description provided by the architects. In response to a long and ongoing creative collaboration between Swedish design and architecture office Specific Generic and Norwegian jewelry brand Tom Wood, the brand opened its newly refurbished flagship store in Oslo. In this minimalistic space, Tom Wood’s visionary approach to contemporary jewelry finds new expressions, echoing a shared commitment to sustainable solutions and brutal design.

Tom Wood Flagship Oslo / Specific Generic - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Einar Aslaksen
Tom Wood Flagship Oslo / Specific Generic - Interior Photography, Door, Windows
© Einar Aslaksen

Having previously collaborated with the Stockholm-based multidisciplinary design agency in 2020 to design the original flagship store, Specific Generic has once again put their minds together with Tom Wood´s Creative Director, Mona Jensen, and CEO, Morten Isachsen, to create an elevated space that goes beyond consumer experience. Through a seamless blend of elegance and cutting-edge design, the new space reflects the essence of the brand.

Tom Wood Flagship Oslo / Specific Generic - Windows
© Einar Aslaksen

With a thoughtful approach to functionality, Specific Generic has designed the flagship store from a nomadic and transformative point of view. Durable and recyclable materials such as aluminum and steel have been prioritized, allowing the brand to remake or recycle in years to come.

Tom Wood Flagship Oslo / Specific Generic - Image 14 of 15
Layout

A new and central feature in the space is the 18-meter-long flexible wall, consisting of moveable cabinets, mirrors, and LED screens. This set-up caters to changeable displays from season to season, bringing flexibility and innovation to the store experience. The customer journey through the space has been carefully considered, allowing each visitor to engage with the delicate jewelry pieces in a deeply personal and meaningful way.

Tom Wood Flagship Oslo / Specific Generic - Windows, Steel
© Einar Aslaksen
Tom Wood Flagship Oslo / Specific Generic - Image 13 of 15
© Einar Aslaksen

Tom Wood is internationally known for its architecture, nature, and heritage-inspired design. The Oslo flagship opened upon the brand´s ten-year anniversary and marks a significant milestone, solidifying the brand's position as a global leader in contemporary jewelry.

Tom Wood Flagship Oslo / Specific Generic - Interior Photography
© Einar Aslaksen

“We are beyond excited to welcome jewelry enthusiasts, architectural connoisseurs, and our cherished customers to our new flagship store,” says Morten Isachsen, CEO of Tom Wood. “This store is not just a retail space; it’s a celebration of our brand’s journey, our commitment to artistic innovation, and our dedication to offering jewellery that becomes a part of people’s stories.”

Tom Wood Flagship Oslo / Specific Generic - Exterior Photography
© Einar Aslaksen

Project location

Address:Øvre Slottsgate 8, 0157 Oslo, Norway

About this office
Specific Generic
Cite: "Tom Wood Flagship Oslo / Specific Generic" 02 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006295/tom-wood-flagship-oslo-specific-generic> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags