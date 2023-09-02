Tom Wood Flagship Oslo / Specific Generic

+ 10

Detail, Retail Interiors • Sentrum, Norway Architects: Specific Generic

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 150 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Einar Aslaksen

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Kvadrat , LED screens , Vaarni

Lead Architects: Specific Generic

Creative Director: Isabel Serrander

Creative Director/Founder: Andreas Bozarth Fornell

City: Sentrum

Country: Norway

Text description provided by the architects. In response to a long and ongoing creative collaboration between Swedish design and architecture office Specific Generic and Norwegian jewelry brand Tom Wood, the brand opened its newly refurbished flagship store in Oslo. In this minimalistic space, Tom Wood’s visionary approach to contemporary jewelry finds new expressions, echoing a shared commitment to sustainable solutions and brutal design.

Having previously collaborated with the Stockholm-based multidisciplinary design agency in 2020 to design the original flagship store, Specific Generic has once again put their minds together with Tom Wood´s Creative Director, Mona Jensen, and CEO, Morten Isachsen, to create an elevated space that goes beyond consumer experience. Through a seamless blend of elegance and cutting-edge design, the new space reflects the essence of the brand.

With a thoughtful approach to functionality, Specific Generic has designed the flagship store from a nomadic and transformative point of view. Durable and recyclable materials such as aluminum and steel have been prioritized, allowing the brand to remake or recycle in years to come.

A new and central feature in the space is the 18-meter-long flexible wall, consisting of moveable cabinets, mirrors, and LED screens. This set-up caters to changeable displays from season to season, bringing flexibility and innovation to the store experience. The customer journey through the space has been carefully considered, allowing each visitor to engage with the delicate jewelry pieces in a deeply personal and meaningful way.

Tom Wood is internationally known for its architecture, nature, and heritage-inspired design. The Oslo flagship opened upon the brand´s ten-year anniversary and marks a significant milestone, solidifying the brand's position as a global leader in contemporary jewelry.

“We are beyond excited to welcome jewelry enthusiasts, architectural connoisseurs, and our cherished customers to our new flagship store,” says Morten Isachsen, CEO of Tom Wood. “This store is not just a retail space; it’s a celebration of our brand’s journey, our commitment to artistic innovation, and our dedication to offering jewellery that becomes a part of people’s stories.”