Social Housing in Turó del Sastre / DATAAE + Xavier Vendrell Studio

+ 12

Design Team: Pau Cornellana, Ileana Manea, Andrea Rodríguez (DATAAE))

Client: IMPSOL

Environmental Consultant: Societat Orgànica +10

Structural Engineering: Manuel Arguijo y Asociados

Civil Engineering: Eletresjota tècnics associats

Structural Calculations: Eulàlia Aran Corbella

City: Montgat

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. The project takes advantage of the peri-urban condition of the land and the 18 m height difference between the streets to divide the building and provide the three new volumes with galleries, introducing green space between them to improve their views, sun exposure, and cross ventilation. To reduce earth movements in a terrain with several rocky layers, the project proposes an upper building with a 4.20 m cantilever that minimizes the foundations.

The building is organized into two sets of housing with different accesses, one on each street.

On the upper street, a single volume with 17 apartments (GF+2) is organized around a central passage with 6 apartments per floor. On the lower street, 22 apartments GF+4 with a passage and 5 units on each floor.

The project proposes typologies equipped with two types of intermediate spaces, both for individual use. On the southeast facades, there are bioclimatic galleries that improve habitability and energy efficiency. On the northwest facades, there are filtering spaces, open to the outside but for private use. These improve the management of privacy between the collective walkway and the glazed facade for accessing the housing.

The result is a single type of housing that adapts to different aggregation and geometry conditions without losing its logic of operation, an abstract space for living and dining, rectangular and pass-through, always with cross ventilation.

It has access at one end and a large opening at the opposite end, in contact with a bioclimatic gallery oriented towards sea views. Next to this multifunctional central space are the kitchen, bathroom, and bedrooms, which vary in number and size depending on the depth of the volume.