Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Brazil
  5. Pinati / Clube + Luiz Solano + Pianca Arquitetura

Pinati / Clube + Luiz Solano + Pianca Arquitetura

Save
Pinati / Clube + Luiz Solano + Pianca Arquitetura

Pinati / Clube + Luiz Solano + Pianca Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Chair, FacadePinati / Clube + Luiz Solano + Pianca Arquitetura - Interior PhotographyPinati / Clube + Luiz Solano + Pianca Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, BeamPinati / Clube + Luiz Solano + Pianca Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, ChairPinati / Clube + Luiz Solano + Pianca Arquitetura - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Restaurant
Higienópolis, Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Pinati / Clube + Luiz Solano + Pianca Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Chair, Facade
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. PINATI occupies one of the townhouses built in the 1930s on the corner of Rua Armando Penteado and Rua Alagoas. The corner, obtuse, makes the plot unfold in a triangle, and it is from its apex and the two sides of this triangle that the project develops itself. The building had been occupied by an ice cream shop, which completely reconfigured its internal floor plan. From the original house, only the façade and the wooden structure of the roof remained. With a new metallic reinforcement structure, all the internal walls were demolished and a mezzanine was created.

Save this picture!
Pinati / Clube + Luiz Solano + Pianca Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Pedro Kok
Save this picture!
Pinati / Clube + Luiz Solano + Pianca Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Pedro Kok
Save this picture!
Pinati / Clube + Luiz Solano + Pianca Arquitetura - Image 16 of 20
Plan
Save this picture!
Pinati / Clube + Luiz Solano + Pianca Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Pedro Kok

The project starts from the result of modifications, demolitions, and additions to the structure of the townhouse over time. PINATI characterizes the house's third moment, and its occupancy occurs by addition. PINATI is a kitchen, a bathroom, and a storage building, clearly differentiated from its immediate context. It's a building within a building. PINATI occupies the existing mezzanine, which is parallel to one of the faces of the plot and extends from its vertex to the street, with a length of 30 and a width of 6 meters. The result of this occupation is the halls and areas open to the public: the veranda, the inner hall and the toilet, and the upper hall.

Save this picture!
Pinati / Clube + Luiz Solano + Pianca Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Pedro Kok

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Le Botteghe di Leonardo - R. Armando A. Penteado, 56 - Higienópolis, São Paulo - SP, 01242-010, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Pianca Arquitetura
Office
Clube
Office
Luiz Solano
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantBrazil
Cite: "Pinati / Clube + Luiz Solano + Pianca Arquitetura" [Pinati / Clube + Luiz Solano + Pianca Arquitetura] 02 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006292/pinati-clube-plus-luiz-solano-plus-pianca-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table Accessories

Check the latest Dining Table Accessories

Check the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Chaise Longues

Top #Tags