Pinati / Clube + Luiz Solano + Pianca Arquitetura

15

Project Architects: Clube, Pianca Arquitetura

Construction: Verge

Graphic Design: Estúdio Margem

Illustrations: Bicho Coletivo

City: Higienópolis

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. PINATI occupies one of the townhouses built in the 1930s on the corner of Rua Armando Penteado and Rua Alagoas. The corner, obtuse, makes the plot unfold in a triangle, and it is from its apex and the two sides of this triangle that the project develops itself. The building had been occupied by an ice cream shop, which completely reconfigured its internal floor plan. From the original house, only the façade and the wooden structure of the roof remained. With a new metallic reinforcement structure, all the internal walls were demolished and a mezzanine was created.

The project starts from the result of modifications, demolitions, and additions to the structure of the townhouse over time. PINATI characterizes the house's third moment, and its occupancy occurs by addition. PINATI is a kitchen, a bathroom, and a storage building, clearly differentiated from its immediate context. It's a building within a building. PINATI occupies the existing mezzanine, which is parallel to one of the faces of the plot and extends from its vertex to the street, with a length of 30 and a width of 6 meters. The result of this occupation is the halls and areas open to the public: the veranda, the inner hall and the toilet, and the upper hall.