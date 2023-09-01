Pleated House / Leo Romano

+ 33

Houses • Brazil Architects: Leo Romano

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 5769 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Edgard Ceasr

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Az , Interpam , Movelaria Brasileira

Lead Architect: Leo Romano

Execution: Diretriz Construtora

Landscaping: Fred Rodrigues

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. As you cross the entrance on the ground floor, the welcoming atmosphere and sense of spaciousness come together in a warm greeting. The large living room is an invitation for moments of conviviality and relaxation. In the center of the scene, a grand dining table invites memorable meetings, where stories are shared and bonds are strengthened. A small water mirror merges with the continuation of the pool, evoking a sense of serenity that permeates the environment.

The gourmet, strategically located behind the dining table, connects seamlessly with the deck and outdoor pool. This environment is the ideal stage to receive guests and create unforgettable memories. The perfect integration between the living room, the dining area, the gourmet area, and the swimming pool results in a harmonious fluidity that transcends the boundaries of the interior and exterior.

The upper floor houses the intimate sphere of the house. Here, meticulously designed rooms provide a peaceful retreat for residents. The delicate inclusion of a small TV room preserves privacy, allowing the environment to remain a space for relaxation, even when the house is open to guests.

The lower floor accommodates the essential functionality of the house. Services and parking are allocated on this level, ensuring that everyday life is organized and practical.

What makes this home truly captivating is its bold architectural form. The solid concrete volume is transformed by strategically incorporated curves, breaking its robustness with a touch of elegance. On the upper floor, this pleated shell adds complexity and charm, giving the volume an intriguing aesthetic. Meanwhile, large glass openings on the lower level provide a sense of lightness and an illusion of floating above the ground.

In short, this three-story home is a sublime expression of architectural creativity. The creation of areas integrated with reserved spaces, along with the daring mix of shapes and materials, creates a house that is not just a dwelling, but a functional work of art that elevates everyday living to a sublime experience.