World
Pleated House / Leo Romano

Pleated House / Leo Romano - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: Leo Romano
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5769 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Edgard Ceasr
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Az, Interpam, Movelaria Brasileira
  • Lead Architect: Leo Romano
  • Execution: Diretriz Construtora
  • Landscaping: Fred Rodrigues
  • Country: Brazil
Pleated House / Leo Romano - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Edgard Ceasr

Text description provided by the architects. As you cross the entrance on the ground floor, the welcoming atmosphere and sense of spaciousness come together in a warm greeting. The large living room is an invitation for moments of conviviality and relaxation. In the center of the scene, a grand dining table invites memorable meetings, where stories are shared and bonds are strengthened. A small water mirror merges with the continuation of the pool, evoking a sense of serenity that permeates the environment.

Pleated House / Leo Romano - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Edgard Ceasr

The gourmet, strategically located behind the dining table, connects seamlessly with the deck and outdoor pool. This environment is the ideal stage to receive guests and create unforgettable memories. The perfect integration between the living room, the dining area, the gourmet area, and the swimming pool results in a harmonious fluidity that transcends the boundaries of the interior and exterior.

Pleated House / Leo Romano - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Edgard Ceasr
Pleated House / Leo Romano - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Edgard Ceasr
Pleated House / Leo Romano - Image 35 of 38
Plan - Ground floor
Pleated House / Leo Romano - Interior Photography, Column
© Edgard Ceasr

The upper floor houses the intimate sphere of the house. Here, meticulously designed rooms provide a peaceful retreat for residents. The delicate inclusion of a small TV room preserves privacy, allowing the environment to remain a space for relaxation, even when the house is open to guests.

Pleated House / Leo Romano - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Facade
© Edgard Ceasr
Pleated House / Leo Romano - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Column
© Edgard Ceasr
Pleated House / Leo Romano - Image 36 of 38
Plan - 1st floor
Pleated House / Leo Romano - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Edgard Ceasr

The lower floor accommodates the essential functionality of the house. Services and parking are allocated on this level, ensuring that everyday life is organized and practical.

Pleated House / Leo Romano - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Edgard Ceasr

What makes this home truly captivating is its bold architectural form. The solid concrete volume is transformed by strategically incorporated curves, breaking its robustness with a touch of elegance. On the upper floor, this pleated shell adds complexity and charm, giving the volume an intriguing aesthetic. Meanwhile, large glass openings on the lower level provide a sense of lightness and an illusion of floating above the ground.

Pleated House / Leo Romano - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Edgard Ceasr
Pleated House / Leo Romano - Image 38 of 38
Section BB
Pleated House / Leo Romano - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Edgard Ceasr

In short, this three-story home is a sublime expression of architectural creativity. The creation of areas integrated with reserved spaces, along with the daring mix of shapes and materials, creates a house that is not just a dwelling, but a functional work of art that elevates everyday living to a sublime experience.

Pleated House / Leo Romano - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Edgard Ceasr

Project gallery

About this office
Leo Romano
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

"Pleated House / Leo Romano" [Casa Plissada / Leo Romano] 01 Sep 2023. ArchDaily.

