Vlasbrug Bridge / SBE nv - Exterior PhotographyVlasbrug Bridge / SBE nv - WaterfrontVlasbrug Bridge / SBE nv - Exterior Photography, BeamVlasbrug Bridge / SBE nv - Exterior PhotographyVlasbrug Bridge / SBE nv

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Pedestrian Bridge
Wielsbeke, Belgium
  • Architect & Projectmanager: An Schoenmaekers
  • Landscape Architect: Robin Vangheluwe
  • Civil Engineer Bridge: Ronan Pieters, Bart Desloovere
  • Civil Engineer Geotechnics: Freek Speleman, Rien Gheyle
  • Civil Engineer Infrastructure: Floor Waerenburgh
  • Civil Engineer Electromechanics: Thijs Burms
  • Bim Engineer: Ronny Thomaes, Steven Walschaerts
  • Site Supervision: mohammed Haddioui
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Bicycle and pedestrian bridge
  • City: Wielsbeke
  • Country: Belgium
Vlasbrug Bridge / SBE nv - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Johnny Umans

Text description provided by the architects. De Vlaamse Waterweg nv is part of the Flemish administration. Their main objective is the maintenance of all waterways that cross the region, including the adjacent land area and infrastructure. They strive to increase the quality and attractiveness, not only for water transport but also for life surrounding the waterways, by increasing the ecological, water regulating, mobility, and recreational value of their infrastructure.

Vlasbrug Bridge / SBE nv - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Beam
© Johnny Umans
Vlasbrug Bridge / SBE nv - Image 27 of 29
Elevation 01
Vlasbrug Bridge / SBE nv - Exterior Photography
© Johnny Umans
Vlasbrug Bridge / SBE nv - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Johnny Umans

Towpaths parallel to rivers and canals are generally intensively used routes for cyclists and pedestrians, both recreationally and functionally. To improve the functionality of these paths, a connection over the river Lyss between the municipalities of Wielsbeke and Waregem was necessary. De Vlaamse Waterweg commissioned SBE to design a cyclist and pedestrian bridge that spans the river in a comfortable way without disturbing the canal landscape or its ecological value. SBE therefore designed a sober, down-to-earth bridge that harmonizes with its surroundings.

Vlasbrug Bridge / SBE nv - Exterior Photography
© Johnny Umans

An S-shaped route was chosen based on the existing traffic flows and recreational hotspots in the area. It was also decided to keep the bridge on the "inside" of the banks so that everything can remain within the limits of the public domain and the current towpaths do not have to be diverted. The construction thus largely follows the already formed lines within the landscape (Lyss - rows of trees - towpaths).

Vlasbrug Bridge / SBE nv - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Johnny Umans

The structure over the width of the river is conceived as a symmetrical steel arch, which follows the inverse bending momentum diagram and thus obtains a logical, organic form that fits within the natural landscape. On both banks, a straight, concrete ramp connects the central bridge to the adjacent towpaths. Earthen slopes on both approaches anchor the whole in its surroundings.

Vlasbrug Bridge / SBE nv - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Johnny Umans
Vlasbrug Bridge / SBE nv - Image 25 of 29
Plan - Site
Vlasbrug Bridge / SBE nv - Waterfront
© Johnny Umans

The ambition was to give the bridge as slender a view as possible. Therefore, among other things, the uprights of the bridge were inclined outward so that one has more space at steering height without having to widen the bridge deck and also so that certain shadow lines were generated on the outside. This inclination was also continued over the concrete slopes and in combination with its concrete pillars below.

Vlasbrug Bridge / SBE nv - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Johnny Umans

By working with three materials, namely steel, concrete, and soil, it was possible to achieve an expressive dynamic in the architectural design. And that both in the overall image of the bridge but also in the experience of the user on the bridge itself. The embankment at the approaches gives the feeling that the bridge is literally anchored in its environment. Then there is the concrete slope in a straight movement that allows and gives you time to experience the steel bridge as a true star player. Once on the steel bridge, one follows the organic line from low to high and back again so the experience on the bridge itself differs in every spot.

Vlasbrug Bridge / SBE nv - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Johnny Umans

Cite: "Vlasbrug Bridge / SBE nv" 01 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006265/vlasbrug-bridge-sbe-nv> ISSN 0719-8884

