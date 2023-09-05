Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Quinta do Rei House / Contaminar Arquitetos

Quinta do Rei House / Contaminar Arquitetos - Interior Photography, BeamQuinta do Rei House / Contaminar Arquitetos - Interior Photography, StairsQuinta do Rei House / Contaminar Arquitetos - Interior Photography, StairsQuinta do Rei House / Contaminar Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Leiria, Portugal
  • Architects: CONTAMINAR arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1006
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Eficema Carpintaria, Jofeper, Leiricanal, Leirivolt, Metaloavis, ZWCAD
  • Lead Architects: Joel Esperança, Ruben Vaz, Eurico Sousa and Joaquim Duarte
  • Collaborators: Filipa Pimpão, Ana Carolina, Sara Fernandes
  • Interior Design: CONTAMINAR arquitetos
  • Construction: J.A.F. Gameiro Ltda
  • Landscape Desgin: Crivila Paisagismo Ltda
  • Civil Engineering: Dimeng Ltd
  • Structural Engineering: Dimeng Ltd
  • Mep Design: Socilux Iluminação Ltda
  • Client: Stemcells Ltd
  • City: Leiria
  • Country: Portugal
Quinta do Rei House / Contaminar Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. The villa is located in an elevated area with a strong slope in the city of Leiria. The conditions of the subdivision suggested a volumetry of a tower, a viewpoint over the city. One of our premises was that the social areas were located on the upper floors and the swimming pool on the roof, to enjoy the 360º view.

Quinta do Rei House / Contaminar Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Quinta do Rei House / Contaminar Arquitetos - Image 42 of 46
Section - B
Quinta do Rei House / Contaminar Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The house is the transformation of a regular cobblestone with the rotation on an axis that generates a new, more plastic shape, which optimizes the sun exposure and allows areas of balconies, shading, and circulations, from the ground to the roof, being a ladder from earth to heaven. 

Quinta do Rei House / Contaminar Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Beam
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Quinta do Rei House / Contaminar Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Quinta do Rei House / Contaminar Arquitetos - Image 43 of 46
Elevation - South
Quinta do Rei House / Contaminar Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The structure and the concrete outer skin are felt as a single body, rhythmic with 18 horizontal rings, a section corresponding to the height of 2 steps, which design the house in a game of full and empty, creating a protective filter, both solar and private. , for those who inhabit it.

Quinta do Rei House / Contaminar Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Quinta do Rei House / Contaminar Arquitetos - Image 38 of 46
Ground floor plan
Quinta do Rei House / Contaminar Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Chair
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Quinta do Rei House / Contaminar Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Windows
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Inside, the house consists of half floors that connect some of the spaces with each other, while making others separate and autonomous.

Quinta do Rei House / Contaminar Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Project gallery

About this office
Contaminar Arquitetos
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Quinta do Rei House / Contaminar Arquitetos" [Quinta do Rei / Contaminar Arquitetos] 05 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006222/quinta-do-rei-house-contaminar-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

