Quinta do Rei House / Contaminar Arquitetos

Houses • Leiria, Portugal Architects: CONTAMINAR arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1006 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Eficema Carpintaria , Jofeper , Leiricanal , Leirivolt , Metaloavis , ZWCAD

Lead Architects: Joel Esperança, Ruben Vaz, Eurico Sousa and Joaquim Duarte

Collaborators: Filipa Pimpão, Ana Carolina, Sara Fernandes

Interior Design: CONTAMINAR arquitetos

Construction: J.A.F. Gameiro Ltda

Landscape Desgin: Crivila Paisagismo Ltda

Civil Engineering: Dimeng Ltd

Structural Engineering: Dimeng Ltd

Mep Design: Socilux Iluminação Ltda

Client: Stemcells Ltd

City: Leiria

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. The villa is located in an elevated area with a strong slope in the city of Leiria. The conditions of the subdivision suggested a volumetry of a tower, a viewpoint over the city. One of our premises was that the social areas were located on the upper floors and the swimming pool on the roof, to enjoy the 360º view.

The house is the transformation of a regular cobblestone with the rotation on an axis that generates a new, more plastic shape, which optimizes the sun exposure and allows areas of balconies, shading, and circulations, from the ground to the roof, being a ladder from earth to heaven.

The structure and the concrete outer skin are felt as a single body, rhythmic with 18 horizontal rings, a section corresponding to the height of 2 steps, which design the house in a game of full and empty, creating a protective filter, both solar and private. , for those who inhabit it.

Inside, the house consists of half floors that connect some of the spaces with each other, while making others separate and autonomous.