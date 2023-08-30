Shift House / NOMO STUDIO

+ 24

Project Lead: Karl Johan Nyqvist

Architects: Jennifer Méndez, Mira Botseva

Structural Engineering: Windmill

City: Es Mercadal

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. This Spanish holiday home is composed of simple rectangular volumes displaced on the floor to create a dynamic aesthetic despite the limited space of the plot. The striated concrete walls cut by continuous window openings define this villa as a combination of horizontal stripes alternating between solid and glass.

The heaviness of the striated concrete block used on the facade generates a gravitational tension with the surrounding glass bands of 360°. The day area opens onto an elevated terrace that extends into an overflowing pool, all located on the top floor to guarantee the best sea views. The continuous windows ensure views in all directions and plenty of natural light.

In the basement, a sunken patio was introduced to provide abundant light and ventilation to the three floors. Finally, an external staircase leads to a rooftop solarium that reveals panoramic views of the Mediterranean.

The polished white concrete floor and travertine steps combine with simple white walls and khaki-beige microcement in bathrooms and kitchens. The built-in wardrobes and bathroom furniture have been designed by NOMO STUDIO with handmade rattan and light pine carpentry.

Glossy wood details, such as solid handrails and integrated deep thresholds, bring warmth to airy and beachy interiors. In contrast, the exteriors feature darker thatched roofs and teak carpentry, giving the villa a sense of sober elegance and quality in its materials.