Spain
Shift House / NOMO STUDIO

Shift House / NOMO STUDIO

Shift House / NOMO STUDIO - Exterior Photography, FacadeShift House / NOMO STUDIO - Interior Photography, FacadeShift House / NOMO STUDIO - Interior Photography, Facade, ColumnShift House / NOMO STUDIO - Interior Photography, BedroomShift House / NOMO STUDIO

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Es Mercadal, Spain
  Architects: NOMO STUDIO
  Area:  230
  Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Joan Guillamat
  Lead Architect: Alicia Casals
Shift House / NOMO STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Joan Guillamat
North elevation
North elevation
West elevation
West elevation
Shift House / NOMO STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Joan Guillamat

Text description provided by the architects. This Spanish holiday home is composed of simple rectangular volumes displaced on the floor to create a dynamic aesthetic despite the limited space of the plot. The striated concrete walls cut by continuous window openings define this villa as a combination of horizontal stripes alternating between solid and glass.

Shift House / NOMO STUDIO - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Joan Guillamat
South elevation
South elevation
East elevation
East elevation
Shift House / NOMO STUDIO - Interior Photography, Facade
© Joan Guillamat

The heaviness of the striated concrete block used on the facade generates a gravitational tension with the surrounding glass bands of 360°. The day area opens onto an elevated terrace that extends into an overflowing pool, all located on the top floor to guarantee the best sea views. The continuous windows ensure views in all directions and plenty of natural light.

Shift House / NOMO STUDIO - Interior Photography, Facade
© Joan Guillamat

In the basement, a sunken patio was introduced to provide abundant light and ventilation to the three floors. Finally, an external staircase leads to a rooftop solarium that reveals panoramic views of the Mediterranean.

Shift House / NOMO STUDIO - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Door, Windows, Chair
© Joan Guillamat
Section AA
Section AA
Shift House / NOMO STUDIO - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Handrail
© Joan Guillamat

The polished white concrete floor and travertine steps combine with simple white walls and khaki-beige microcement in bathrooms and kitchens. The built-in wardrobes and bathroom furniture have been designed by NOMO STUDIO with handmade rattan and light pine carpentry.

Shift House / NOMO STUDIO - Interior Photography, Windows
© Joan Guillamat
Section EE
Section EE
Shift House / NOMO STUDIO - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink
© Joan Guillamat

Glossy wood details, such as solid handrails and integrated deep thresholds, bring warmth to airy and beachy interiors. In contrast, the exteriors feature darker thatched roofs and teak carpentry, giving the villa a sense of sober elegance and quality in its materials.

Shift House / NOMO STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Joan Guillamat

Project gallery

About this office
NOMO STUDIO
Office

