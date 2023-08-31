Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023
Vôlt House / Estudio PK

Vôlt House / Estudio PK

Vôlt House / Estudio PK - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeVôlt House / Estudio PK - Exterior Photography, BrickVôlt House / Estudio PK - Exterior Photography, FacadeVôlt House / Estudio PK - Interior Photography, Facade

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Capilla del Señor, Argentina
  • Architects: Estudio PK
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  230
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alejandro Peral
  • Lead Architects: Ignacio Pessagno, Lilian Kandus
  • Structural Engineering: José Luis Pisani
  • Interior Design: SUMA interiorismo
  • Landscape: Grün paisajismo
  • Design Team : Ignacio Pessagno, Lilian Kandus, Lucila López, Denise Andreoli, Belén Luna Crook, Belén López Astrada, Delfina Iglesias, Vanesa Rolón, Denise Bardelli, Melany D’angelo, Sofía Vier Abinet, Renata Stechina
  • City: Capilla del Señor
  • Country: Argentina
Vôlt House / Estudio PK - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Alejandro Peral
Vôlt House / Estudio PK - Image 14 of 18
Ground floor plan

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Chacras de la Cruz neighborhood, Capilla del Señor, this weekend home seeks to portray nature and engage with it; with windows that transform into wide frames of a rural environment that becomes extensive with the interior and inspires the study to create a morphology that replicates the rural preexistences. 

Vôlt House / Estudio PK - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Alejandro Peral
Vôlt House / Estudio PK - Image 15 of 18
Roof plan

It is developed on a ground floor in the shape of an open "L" with a central articulation that acts as the main entrance to the house; this configuration allows for the division of the public and private areas.

Vôlt House / Estudio PK - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Alejandro Peral
Vôlt House / Estudio PK - Image 16 of 18
Sections

Orientation was prioritized for efficient energy use in winter and summer, enhancing the visual opportunities of the land and dematerializing the volumes towards the north. 

Vôlt House / Estudio PK - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Alejandro Peral
Vôlt House / Estudio PK - Image 17 of 18
Elevations

Casa Vôlt presents an introverted relationship towards the street through an organic wall built with screened brick, which creates a double skin between the exterior and the interior, forming a suitable in-between space for the chosen vegetation.

Vôlt House / Estudio PK - Interior Photography, Facade
© Alejandro Peral
Vôlt House / Estudio PK - Image 18 of 18
Elevations

In the living room, we find a visible concrete vault that responds to a cozy spatial search; it is accentuated by natural light, the protagonist of the environment. This same slab extends horizontally towards the exterior of the land, proposing a material and spatial continuity. 

Vôlt House / Estudio PK - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam
© Alejandro Peral
Vôlt House / Estudio PK - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair, Sink, Beam
© Alejandro Peral

In relation to the private area, the rooms experience the landscape with floor-to-ceiling windows. This block has a personal workspace.

Vôlt House / Estudio PK - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam, Windows, Chair
© Alejandro Peral
Vôlt House / Estudio PK - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Alejandro Peral

In the front of the house, near the entrance, we find the beginning of the ramp, which creates a playful route to access the green terrace. From there, one can contemplate the best panoramic views of the starry sky at night, or simply enjoy the warmth of a fire pit in a privileged space. 

Vôlt House / Estudio PK - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Alejandro Peral

The construction of the house is based on low-maintenance noble materials: brick, independent concrete structure, PVC carpentry, polished cement floors, and petiribí veneered wooden furniture. 

Vôlt House / Estudio PK - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Alejandro Peral

The main objective for Casa Vôlt was to create a refuge to escape to on weekends, enjoying the warmth and tranquility of the rural landscape.

Vôlt House / Estudio PK - Exterior Photography
© Alejandro Peral

Cite: "Vôlt House / Estudio PK" [Casa Vôlt / Estudio PK] 31 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006155/volt-house-estudio-pk> ISSN 0719-8884

